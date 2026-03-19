  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Михас
  4. Жилой квартал Culmia Cala Swing Mijas I

Жилой квартал Culmia Cala Swing Mijas I

Михас, Испания
от
$316,267
;
20
Оставить заявку
ID: 38961
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 342284593
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Михас
  • Адрес
    Calle Benalauria Cjo Colorado, 1

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
New development of apartments located in the town of La Cala de Mijas, in the province of Malaga. Located next to the golf course Calanova Golf Club, this exclusive residential combines the tranquility of a residential area with the proximity to the best beaches of the Costa del Sol, offering a unique and exclusive lifestyle for golf lovers. Mijas, golf paradise, offers a wide variety of golf courses for all levels, from beginners to experienced players. Strategically located, a short drive from the cities of Marbella and Fuengirola, and only 30 minutes from Malaga airport. With a perfect connection through the A-7 and quick access to the AP-7 toll road, you can explore all the surroundings of the development from Fuengirola 23 minutes away, to the glamorous Puerto Banus 30 minutes away. This residential enclave offers the opportunity to live in harmony with nature, without giving up the accessibility and charm of the Costa del Sol. It is a gated residential complex with a selection of first floor homes with garden, apartments and penthouses, perfect for those looking for a secure and relaxed lifestyle. The different types of homes available include 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, designed to the highest standards of quality and elegance. All of them with direct views of the Calanova Golf Club golf course or the surrounding natural environment. The variety of types and sizes of the homes will allow you to choose the option that best suits your needs and lifestyle. Every element and detail has been chosen with precision to make this your future home. Enjoy spacious landscaped areas and a communal swimming pool for adults and children, where you and your family can enjoy the outdoors, nature and activities in complete freedom and safety.

Местонахождение на карте

Михас, Испания
Транспорт

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой комплекс Vitania Home
Кальпе, Испания
от
$345,863
Жилой квартал Higueron North Residences Apartments
Benalmadena, Испания
от
$2,88 млн
Многоквартирный жилой дом Современные квартиры с видом на море в Финестрате
Finestrat, Испания
от
$409,556
Жилой квартал Villa Karina
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$9,10 млн
Жилой квартал Zew Elviria
Ricmar, Испания
от
$784,978
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Culmia Cala Swing Mijas I
Михас, Испания
от
$316,267
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой комплекс Halar
Жилой комплекс Halar
Жилой комплекс Halar
Жилой комплекс Halar
Жилой комплекс Halar
Жилой комплекс Halar
Жилой комплекс Halar
Аликанте, Испания
от
$338,345
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2027
Количество этажей 4
Площадь 73–114 м²
3 объекта недвижимости 3
Halar включает 47 современных квартир, спроектированных с учетом принципов устойчивости и уникального дизайна. Квартиры продаются с включенным в стоимость парковочным местом и кладовой. На территории комплекса есть бассейн, ухоженные сады и детская площадка. Дополнительные удобства включа…
Тип объекта
Площадь, м²
Стоимость, USD
Квартира 2 комнаты
73.0
356,298
Квартира 3 комнаты
102.0
471,454
Квартира 4 комнаты
114.0
525,041
Агентство
EspanaTour
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Oceanic Garden
Жилой квартал Oceanic Garden
Жилой квартал Oceanic Garden
Жилой квартал Oceanic Garden
Жилой квартал Oceanic Garden
Жилой квартал Oceanic Garden
Жилой квартал Oceanic Garden
Михас, Испания
от
$453,922
Новая застройка, расположенная в тихом и жилом районе Эль-Лагарехо, в Михасе. Это уникальная возможность для тех, кто ищет качество жизни на Коста-дель-Соль, в привилегированной обстановке и всего в 7 минутах езды от пляжа. Расположенная напротив парка Лома-дель-Реал, эта закрытая застройк…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой комплекс Finestrat Paradise Resort
Жилой комплекс Finestrat Paradise Resort
Жилой комплекс Finestrat Paradise Resort
Жилой комплекс Finestrat Paradise Resort
Жилой комплекс Finestrat Paradise Resort
Показать все Жилой комплекс Finestrat Paradise Resort
Жилой комплекс Finestrat Paradise Resort
Finestrat, Испания
от
$397,514
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2026
Количество этажей 4
Finestrat Paradise Resort — это уникальный жилой комплекс в Финестрате, включающий 66 квартир и 14 вилл. Курорт расположен вблизи пляжей Бенидорма и окружен инфраструктурой: торговыми центрами, полями для гольфа и отелями. Дома отличаются конфиденциальностью, с террасами, садами и солярия…
Агентство
EspanaTour
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации