  2. Кипр
  3. Konia
  4. Квартира в новостройке AURA

Квартира в новостройке AURA

Konia, Кипр
от
$274,162
НДС
BTC
3.2611003
ETH
170.9282077
USDT
271 059.5435244
* Цена указана для справки
по курсу на 16.04.2025
;
11
ID: 32643
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 20.10.2025

Местонахождение

  • Страна
    Кипр
  • Район
    район Пафос
  • Город
    Konia

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Класс
    Класс
    Комфорт-класс
  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2027
  • Количество этажей
    Количество этажей
    2

Элементы экстерьера

Особенности парковки:

  • Паркинг

Особенности экстерьера:

  • Бассейн
  • Огороженная территория
  • Лифт

Дополнительно

  • Управляющая компания
  • Онлайн-показ
  • Предоставление ВНЖ

О комплексе

Welcome to Konia Aura, an exclusive residential development set in the peaceful hills of Konia Village, just minutes from Pafos town and the coastline. Designed with contemporary architecture and refined aesthetics, Konia Aura offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that welcome natural light and open to magnificent sea views. Residents can enjoy premium facilities, including an overflow swimming pool with unobstructed sea view, BBQ and recreational area, private storage room for each apartment, and energy efficiency class A standards — all thoughtfully crafted to elevate the everyday experience. With its balance of modern sophistication, peaceful surroundings, and inspiring vistas, Konia Aura is more than a home. It is a serene retreat, embodying the true spirit of modern Mediterranean living at its finest.

Квартиры
Площадь, м²
Цена за м², USD
Цена квартиры, USD
Квартиры 1 комната
Площадь, м² 73.0
Цена за м², USD 3,756
Цена квартиры, USD 274,162
Квартиры 2 комнаты
Площадь, м² 94.0
Цена за м², USD 3,972
Цена квартиры, USD 373,327

Местонахождение на карте

Konia, Кипр
Транспорт

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Вы просматриваете
Квартира в новостройке AURA
Konia, Кипр
от
$274,162
НДС
Пожалуйста, скажите продавцу, что Вы нашли это объявление на Realting.com
