Apart hotel Investicii v otelnyj nomer s Garantiej dohoda

Guaranteed income for the construction period!
Investment in a hotel room in Bucharest: Wyndham Garden near Henri Coandă Airport
Are you looking for a reliable real estate investment option with a projected income?
A hotel room in Wyndham Garden (Bucharest) is a solution for those who want to get profitability and enjoy the privileges of the owner. Hotel 4* is located just 150 meters from Henri Coandă International Airport, which guarantees stable demand: passenger traffic at the airport exceeds 17 million people per year. To the center of Bucharest - 20-25 minutes by car.
Room fund: Standard and Suite
The hotel has 276 rooms of two categories:
Each room is designed with an emphasis on comfort and functionality:
Acoustic comfort is achieved due to multi-layer windows with noise-absorbing film, walls with an increased sound absorption coefficient and vibration-insulating materials - external noise is not audible in the rooms even during peak load hours of the airport.
Buying options and profitability
Standard:
Suite:
Instalments available:
Guaranteed profitability for the construction period:
Interest is charged on the amount paid during the first 6 months.
Additional discounts and privileges
Privileges for owners:
Infrastructure and features of the project
The hotel consists of two buildings:
On the territory:
International hotel brand management: compliance with global network standards.
The date of delivery of the object is July 2027.
Wyndham Garden - Romania | Bucharest
The format is optimal for several scenarios:
Due to the location near the airport and the developed infrastructure, the demand for accommodation remains high all year round – this creates a stable load and profitability for owners.
If you are considering investing in hotel properties in Romania, Wyndham Garden in Bucharest offers a combination of profitability, discounts, installments and real privileges for owners – relying on a stable passenger flow and a recognizable brand.