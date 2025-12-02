Apart hotel Investicii v otelnyj nomer s Garantiej dohoda

Guaranteed income for the construction period!

Investment in a hotel room in Bucharest: Wyndham Garden near Henri Coandă Airport

Are you looking for a reliable real estate investment option with a projected income?

A hotel room in Wyndham Garden (Bucharest) is a solution for those who want to get profitability and enjoy the privileges of the owner. Hotel 4* is located just 150 meters from Henri Coandă International Airport, which guarantees stable demand: passenger traffic at the airport exceeds 17 million people per year. To the center of Bucharest - 20-25 minutes by car.

Room fund: Standard and Suite

The hotel has 276 rooms of two categories:

Standard (25 m2, up to 2 guests) - 204 rooms.

Suite (30 m2, up to 4 guests) - 72 rooms.

Each room is designed with an emphasis on comfort and functionality:

Professional sound insulation (noise absorption level 25-30 dB)

Modern decoration and ergonomic furniture

Smart TV, air conditioning, work area

High-speed Wi-Fi

Acoustic comfort is achieved due to multi-layer windows with noise-absorbing film, walls with an increased sound absorption coefficient and vibration-insulating materials - external noise is not audible in the rooms even during peak load hours of the airport.

Buying options and profitability

Standard:

Full number: 200,000 € → with 100% payment price 194,000 € (discount 3%, savings 6,000 €).

1/2 rooms: 100,000 € (50% immediately, 50% after a year).

1/4 room: 47,000 € (100% payment).

Suite:

Full number: 240,000 € → with 100% payment price 215,000 € (discount 10%, savings 25,000 €).

1/2 rooms: 120,000 € (50% immediately, 50% after a year).

1/4 room: 60,000 € (100% payment).

Instalments available:

35% – down payment;

55% – equal monthly payments;

10% when you receive your keys.

Guaranteed profitability for the construction period:

Standard - 6% per annum;

Suite - 7% per annum.

Interest is charged on the amount paid during the first 6 months.

Additional discounts and privileges

With 100% full payment of the full room - discount 3%

When buying 2 full rooms – an additional 2%

When buying 3 full rooms – an additional 3%

Privileges for owners:

Full room - 14 free days of hotel stay per year.

1/2 rooms – 7 free days per year (regardless of category).

1/4 room - no free accommodation privileges are provided.

Infrastructure and features of the project

The hotel consists of two buildings:

Building A (3 floors) - SOLD OUT

Building B (2 floors)

Total area: 13,570 m2

On the territory:

Lobby and reception 24/7;

Restaurant and café;

SPA-zone and fitness room;

4 meeting rooms, conference room;

2 children's rooms;

105 parking spaces.

Advantages of location and prospects

150 meters to the airport terminals - maximum proximity to passenger traffic.

Easy access to the business districts of Bucharest.

Nearby are large infrastructure and transport interchanges.

International hotel brand management: compliance with global network standards.

The date of delivery of the object is July 2027.

Wyndham Garden - Romania | Bucharest

The format is optimal for several scenarios:

Transit passengers and travelers

Business travel and corporate groups

Family travel

Short-term and long-term residence

Due to the location near the airport and the developed infrastructure, the demand for accommodation remains high all year round – this creates a stable load and profitability for owners.



If you are considering investing in hotel properties in Romania, Wyndham Garden in Bucharest offers a combination of profitability, discounts, installments and real privileges for owners – relying on a stable passenger flow and a recognizable brand.