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Apart hotel Investicii v otelnyj nomer s Garantiej dohoda

Bucharest, Romania
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ID: 39599
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Romania
  • City
    Bucharest
  • Metro
    Izvor (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    Piaţa Romană (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Universitate (~ 600 m)

About the complex

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Guaranteed income for the construction period!
Investment in a hotel room in Bucharest: Wyndham Garden near Henri Coandă Airport

Are you looking for a reliable real estate investment option with a projected income?

A hotel room in Wyndham Garden (Bucharest) is a solution for those who want to get profitability and enjoy the privileges of the owner. Hotel 4* is located just 150 meters from Henri Coandă International Airport, which guarantees stable demand: passenger traffic at the airport exceeds 17 million people per year. To the center of Bucharest - 20-25 minutes by car.

Room fund: Standard and Suite

The hotel has 276 rooms of two categories:

  • Standard (25 m2, up to 2 guests) - 204 rooms.
  • Suite (30 m2, up to 4 guests) - 72 rooms.

Each room is designed with an emphasis on comfort and functionality:

  • Professional sound insulation (noise absorption level 25-30 dB)
  • Modern decoration and ergonomic furniture
  • Smart TV, air conditioning, work area
  • High-speed Wi-Fi

Acoustic comfort is achieved due to multi-layer windows with noise-absorbing film, walls with an increased sound absorption coefficient and vibration-insulating materials - external noise is not audible in the rooms even during peak load hours of the airport.

Buying options and profitability

Standard:

  • Full number: 200,000 € → with 100% payment price 194,000 € (discount 3%, savings 6,000 €).
  • 1/2 rooms: 100,000 € (50% immediately, 50% after a year).
  • 1/4 room: 47,000 € (100% payment).

Suite:

  • Full number: 240,000 € → with 100% payment price 215,000 € (discount 10%, savings 25,000 €).
  • 1/2 rooms: 120,000 € (50% immediately, 50% after a year).
  • 1/4 room: 60,000 € (100% payment).

Instalments available:

  • 35% – down payment;
  • 55% – equal monthly payments;
  • 10% when you receive your keys.

Guaranteed profitability for the construction period:

  • Standard - 6% per annum;
  • Suite - 7% per annum.

Interest is charged on the amount paid during the first 6 months.

Additional discounts and privileges

  • With 100% full payment of the full room - discount 3%
  • When buying 2 full rooms – an additional 2%
  • When buying 3 full rooms – an additional 3%

Privileges for owners:

  • Full room - 14 free days of hotel stay per year.
  • 1/2 rooms – 7 free days per year (regardless of category).
  • 1/4 room - no free accommodation privileges are provided.

Infrastructure and features of the project

The hotel consists of two buildings:

  • Building A (3 floors) - SOLD OUT
  • Building B (2 floors)
  • Total area: 13,570 m2

On the territory:

  • Lobby and reception 24/7;
  • Restaurant and café;
  • SPA-zone and fitness room;
  • 4 meeting rooms, conference room;
  • 2 children's rooms;
  • 105 parking spaces.
  • Advantages of location and prospects
  • 150 meters to the airport terminals - maximum proximity to passenger traffic.
  • Easy access to the business districts of Bucharest.
  • Nearby are large infrastructure and transport interchanges.

International hotel brand management: compliance with global network standards.

The date of delivery of the object is July 2027.

Wyndham Garden - Romania | Bucharest

The format is optimal for several scenarios:

  • Transit passengers and travelers
  • Business travel and corporate groups
  • Family travel
  • Short-term and long-term residence

Due to the location near the airport and the developed infrastructure, the demand for accommodation remains high all year round – this creates a stable load and profitability for owners.

If you are considering investing in hotel properties in Romania, Wyndham Garden in Bucharest offers a combination of profitability, discounts, installments and real privileges for owners – relying on a stable passenger flow and a recognizable brand.

Location on the map

Bucharest, Romania
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Apart hotel Investicii v otelnyj nomer s Garantiej dohoda
Bucharest, Romania
from
$53,470
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