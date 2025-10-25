  1. Realting.com
  2. Romania
  3. Bucharest

New buildings for sale in Bucharest

Commerce 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented
Bucharest, Romania
from
$1,59M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
We present an exceptional long-term investment opportunity: a warehouse situated in the Pantelimon area, just 0.8 km from the Bucharest Ring Road. With superb access to the Ring Road and a bus stop located right in front, commuting for employees is extremely convenient. This warehouse curren…
Agency
North Real Estate
Residential complex Barajul Arges Street Bucharest
Bucharest, Romania
from
$1,64M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 1 265 m²
We're selling a gorgeous, fully furnished penthouse in a new building in French Village, super close to Herastrau Park. Check out this unique, luxury furnished penthouse in French Village, just a couple minutes from the biggest park in Bucharest. Its the highly rated neighborhood of the R…
Agency
North Real Estate
