Apart hotel in a 4-star hotel in Bucharest, managed by the Wyndham hotel chain”

Investment Opportunity: A Room in the 4-Star BUCHAREST AIRPORT HOTEL Managed by Wyndham
✔️ Location: Only 150 meters from the terminals of Bucharest International Airport — 16 million passengers per year
✔️ Up to 15% annual passive income after opening
✔️ Guaranteed income of 6% annually during the entire construction period
✔️ Operated by the global hotel operator Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
✔️ Room ownership registration
✔️ 14 days of free stay for the investor each year
⸻
Investment Format:
• Purchase of a fully equipped hotel room (25 m² + share of common infrastructure)
• Management by a professional team under the Wyndham brand
• Quarterly dividend payments
• Transparent financial reporting
⸻
Hotel Infrastructure:
• Restaurant, SPA, fitness center
• Conference rooms
• Lobby, lounge bar, children’s area
• Parking
• Collaboration with airlines and corporate clients
⸻
Project Advantages:
• Year-round demand: over 4 million passengers annually require accommodation due to night flights, layovers, and delays
• Partnerships with airlines and corporations
• Strong Romanian economy: GDP growth, EU and Schengen membership, major IT hub
⸻
📍 Construction start — June 2025
🏗️ Completion period — 18 months
🔑 Opening — July 2027