  Apart hotel in a 4-star hotel in Bucharest, managed by the Wyndham hotel chain"






ID: 26265
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Romania
  • Region
    Ilfov
  • Town
    Otopeni

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Investment Opportunity: A Room in the 4-Star BUCHAREST AIRPORT HOTEL Managed by Wyndham

 

✔️ Location: Only 150 meters from the terminals of Bucharest International Airport — 16 million passengers per year

✔️ Up to 15% annual passive income after opening

✔️ Guaranteed income of 6% annually during the entire construction period

✔️ Operated by the global hotel operator Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

✔️ Room ownership registration

✔️ 14 days of free stay for the investor each year

 

 

Investment Format:

 • Purchase of a fully equipped hotel room (25 m² + share of common infrastructure)

 • Management by a professional team under the Wyndham brand

 • Quarterly dividend payments

 • Transparent financial reporting

 

 

Hotel Infrastructure:

 • Restaurant, SPA, fitness center

 • Conference rooms

 • Lobby, lounge bar, children’s area

 • Parking

 • Collaboration with airlines and corporate clients

 

 

Project Advantages:

 • Year-round demand: over 4 million passengers annually require accommodation due to night flights, layovers, and delays

 • Partnerships with airlines and corporations

 • Strong Romanian economy: GDP growth, EU and Schengen membership, major IT hub

 

 

📍 Construction start — June 2025

🏗️ Completion period — 18 months

🔑 Opening — July 2027

Location on the map






