Residential complex Barajul Arges Street Bucharest

Bucharest, Romania
$1,64M
$5,756/m²
11
ID: 28102
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Romania
  • City
    Bucharest
  • Metro
    Aurel Vlaicu (~ 800 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Panel
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship

About the complex

We're selling a gorgeous, fully furnished penthouse in a new building in French Village, super close to Herastrau Park.

Check out this unique, luxury furnished penthouse in French Village, just a couple minutes from the biggest park in Bucharest. Its the highly rated neighborhood of the Romanian capital, with lot of requests both for sellings and rentings. people living in this area are mostly expats, very close to coroprations or Embassies/ Consulates nearby and also using the international kindergardends and schools around.

Prices almost doubled in the last 5 years here so we recommend it not only for personal use or renting but also for constant prices appreciation. If you are looking for an option how to diversify your investment portofolio, we totally recommend this unique property.

For more details do not hesitate to contact us via email/ phone/ whatsapp.

 

Thank you!

 

Location on the map

Bucharest, Romania
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

