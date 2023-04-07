Romania has introduced a special tax regime for digital nomads. The conditions are now much more attractive.

The law on tax incentives for digital nomads in Romania exempts them from paying income tax, as well as social security and health care contributions. The document was signed by the country's President Klaus Iohannis.

How do I get these benefits?

To do so, one must not exceed 183 days of stay in Romania within a 12-month period, regardless of whether this time is broken into one or more periods.

In general, the conditions for obtaining a digital nomad visa in Romania are as follows: a salary of more than €3700 per month, remote work for a company registered outside the country; no criminal record or visa violations, and medical insurance.

Romania launched its digital nomad visa in early 2023.

