  1. Realting.com
  2. Romania

New buildings for sale in Romania

Ilfov
1
Otopeni
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
TOP TOP
Apart-hotel in a 4-star hotel in Bucharest, managed by the Wyndham hotel chain”
Apart-hotel in a 4-star hotel in Bucharest, managed by the Wyndham hotel chain”
Otopeni, Romania
from
$181,902
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investment Opportunity: A Room in the 4-Star BUCHAREST AIRPORT HOTEL Managed by Wyndham   ✔️ Location: Only 150 meters from the terminals of Bucharest International Airport — 16 million passengers per year ✔️ Up to 15% annual passive income after opening ✔️ Guaranteed income of 6…
Agency
Darton Global
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Darton Global
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
On the map
Realting.com
Go