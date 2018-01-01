Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Long-term rental
  3. Belarus

Monthly rent of residential properties in Belarus

100 properties total found
Office 1 room with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Minsk, Belarus
Office 1 room with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 7
€12
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 8/9
€360
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/6
€568
Commercial 8 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial 8 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 6
€12
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Kitchen, with Wi-Fi in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Kitchen, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/10
€474
Shop with Parking in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop with Parking
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 826 m²
Number of floors 2
€6,608
Office 14 rooms with Wi-Fi, with Kitchen in Minsk, Belarus
Office 14 rooms with Wi-Fi, with Kitchen
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 14
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 15
€6
Office 2 rooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Kitchen in Minsk, Belarus
Office 2 rooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Kitchen
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 10
€9
Office 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Office 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 32
Предлагаем вашему вниманию светлый офис на 16 этаже бизнес-центра класса A, расположенного п…
€13
Warehouse 10 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 10 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 7 000 m²
Number of floors 4
Предлагаем вашему вниманию производственно-складские помещения от 1500 до 7000 кв. м, распол…
€2
Warehouse 10 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi in Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 10 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
Предлагаем вашему вниманию производственно-складское помещение от 200 до 1500 кв. м, располо…
€3
Office 6 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi in Minsk, Belarus
Office 6 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 16
Сдаем в аренду офисы в деловом квартале г. Минска по адресу: ул. Тимирязева, 65Б. Предлаг…
€5
Office 10 rooms with Wi-Fi in Minsk, Belarus
Office 10 rooms with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 9
Предлагаем вашему вниманию офисное помещение площадью 121.4 м2, расположенное в жилом доме п…
€8
Office 10 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Minsk, Belarus
Office 10 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 4
Предлагаем в аренду 2 офисных блока 65 м2 и 126. 3м2, расположенных по адресу: г. Минск, ул.…
€7
Office 2 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi in Minsk, Belarus
Office 2 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 5
Сдаются в аренду офисы в деловом квартале г. Минска по адресу: ул. Тимирязева, 65А. Предл…
€5
Office 3 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi in Minsk, Belarus
Office 3 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 7
Предлагаем вашему вниманию офисы в деловом квартале г. Минска по адресу: ул. Тимирязева, 65.…
€5
Office 1 room with Parking, with Wi-Fi in Minsk, Belarus
Office 1 room with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 5
Предлагаем вашему вниманию комфортабельное офисное помещение площадью 125 м², расположенное …
€16
Office 3 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 1
€8
Commercial 1 room with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial 1 room with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 5
Предлагаем вашему вниманию помещения под сферу услуг в «Доме быта» по адресу: г. Минск, ул. …
€8
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/15
€616
Office 1 room with Parking, with Wi-Fi in Minsk, Belarus
Office 1 room with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 14 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you an office space of 13.5 m ², located at. Minsk, st. Timiryazeva, 85A. The buil…
€8
Office 4 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner in Minsk, Belarus
Office 4 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 7
We bring to your attention office premises with an area of 38 m ² and 93.6 m ² located at. M…
€13
4 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Kitchen in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Kitchen
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 4/9
Spacious and stylish four-room apartment located in the center of Minsk. The apartment has …
€853
Office 1 room with Parking in Minsk, Belarus
Office 1 room with Parking
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 2
We bring to your attention a compact office of 26.4 square meters. m located at. Minsk, st. …
€5
Office 1 room with Parking in Minsk, Belarus
Office 1 room with Parking
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
We bring to your attention a comfortable office space with an area 69.8 square meters m loca…
€5
Office 3 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
For rent office space of 103.5 m2, located in the administrative building at. Minsk, st. Bog…
€4
Restaurant in Hrodna, Belarus
Restaurant
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent premises in a historical center with developed infrastructure. The room is located …
€1,857
Office 4 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner in Minsk, Belarus
Office 4 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a spacious office space with an area 127.7 square meters m locate…
€12
Manufacture with Parking, with Computer in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture with Parking, with Computer
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 375 m²
For rent buildings and premises ( territory of the administrative-warehouse complex ), locat…
€3,094
Shop 7 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 7 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 15
We offer for rent commercial and administrative premises on the street. Timiryazeva 28. The …
€25

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir