100 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Office 1 room with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
1
66 m²
7
€12
Recommend
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Minsk, Belarus
2
1
47 m²
8/9
€360
Recommend
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
2
1
59 m²
3/6
€568
Recommend
Commercial 8 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
8
196 m²
6
€12
Recommend
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Kitchen, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
2
1
64 m²
5/10
€474
Recommend
Shop with Parking
Hrodna, Belarus
826 m²
2
€6,608
Recommend
Office 14 rooms with Wi-Fi, with Kitchen
Minsk, Belarus
14
226 m²
15
€6
Recommend
Office 2 rooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Kitchen
Minsk, Belarus
2
69 m²
10
€9
Recommend
Office 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1
184 m²
32
Предлагаем вашему вниманию светлый офис на 16 этаже бизнес-центра класса A, расположенного п…
€13
Recommend
Warehouse 10 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
10
7 000 m²
4
Предлагаем вашему вниманию производственно-складские помещения от 1500 до 7000 кв. м, распол…
€2
Recommend
Warehouse 10 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
10
1 500 m²
4
Предлагаем вашему вниманию производственно-складское помещение от 200 до 1500 кв. м, располо…
€3
Recommend
Office 6 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
6
228 m²
16
Сдаем в аренду офисы в деловом квартале г. Минска по адресу: ул. Тимирязева, 65Б. Предлаг…
€5
Recommend
Office 10 rooms with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
10
121 m²
9
Предлагаем вашему вниманию офисное помещение площадью 121.4 м2, расположенное в жилом доме п…
€8
Recommend
Office 10 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
10
191 m²
4
Предлагаем в аренду 2 офисных блока 65 м2 и 126. 3м2, расположенных по адресу: г. Минск, ул.…
€7
Recommend
Office 2 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
2
48 m²
5
Сдаются в аренду офисы в деловом квартале г. Минска по адресу: ул. Тимирязева, 65А. Предл…
€5
Recommend
Office 3 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
3
78 m²
7
Предлагаем вашему вниманию офисы в деловом квартале г. Минска по адресу: ул. Тимирязева, 65.…
€5
Recommend
Office 1 room with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
1
126 m²
5
Предлагаем вашему вниманию комфортабельное офисное помещение площадью 125 м², расположенное …
€16
Recommend
Office 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3
1
197 m²
1
€8
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
1
38 m²
5
Предлагаем вашему вниманию помещения под сферу услуг в «Доме быта» по адресу: г. Минск, ул. …
€8
Recommend
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2
1
39 m²
8/15
€616
Recommend
Office 1 room with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Minsk, Belarus
1
14 m²
2
We offer you an office space of 13.5 m ², located at. Minsk, st. Timiryazeva, 85A. The buil…
€8
Recommend
Office 4 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner
Minsk, Belarus
4
132 m²
7
We bring to your attention office premises with an area of 38 m ² and 93.6 m ² located at. M…
€13
Recommend
4 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Kitchen
Minsk, Belarus
4
2
128 m²
4/9
Spacious and stylish four-room apartment located in the center of Minsk. The apartment has …
€853
Recommend
Office 1 room with Parking
Minsk, Belarus
1
26 m²
2
We bring to your attention a compact office of 26.4 square meters. m located at. Minsk, st. …
€5
Recommend
Office 1 room with Parking
Minsk, Belarus
1
70 m²
2
We bring to your attention a comfortable office space with an area 69.8 square meters m loca…
€5
Recommend
Office 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3
104 m²
3
For rent office space of 103.5 m2, located in the administrative building at. Minsk, st. Bog…
€4
Recommend
Restaurant
Hrodna, Belarus
196 m²
2
For rent premises in a historical center with developed infrastructure. The room is located …
€1,857
Recommend
Office 4 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner
Minsk, Belarus
4
1
128 m²
1
We bring to your attention a spacious office space with an area 127.7 square meters m locate…
€12
Recommend
Manufacture with Parking, with Computer
Hrodna, Belarus
1 375 m²
For rent buildings and premises ( territory of the administrative-warehouse complex ), locat…
€3,094
Recommend
Shop 7 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
7
125 m²
15
We offer for rent commercial and administrative premises on the street. Timiryazeva 28. The …
€25
Recommend
