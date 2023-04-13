Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE

Residential properties for sale in UAE

apartments
1929
houses
591
2 518 properties total found
3 room housein Dubai, UAE
VIP
3 room house
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 729 m²
€ 4,337,200
The villa is located in District 11 of the Mohammed Bin Rashid City district, is a master co…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 10/19 Floor
€ 433,000
DarGlobal launched the DG1 Living project in the developing Business Bay area on the banks o…
Penthouse 14 roomsin Dubai, UAE
Penthouse 14 rooms
Dubai, UAE
14 Number of rooms 5 bath 561 m² 26/27 Floor
€ 6,000,000
Experience luxury living at Condor Marina Star Residence, located right on the waterfront. O…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Dubai, UAE
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dubai, UAE
1 bath 425 m²
€ 108,948
Elite Estates is proud to offer in the market this Fully Furnished Studio Apartment for Sale…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m²
€ 622,813
Forte 2 Promotion: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Dubai Center Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Vie…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 188 m² 7/61 Floor
€ 2,118,521
We are delighted to offer you this Fabulous Burj Khalifa View the 3-bedroom+ maid unit loca…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 27/45 Floor
€ 419,000
The EDGE from Select Group was developed by the same designer who developed: Dubai Future…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 90 m² 9/15 Floor
€ 328,000
Mangrove Residences — a unique project of its kind from Expo City Dubai, located in the epon…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 295 m²
€ 3,363,186
Five palm Deal: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Palma Jumeirah Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 3 View…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 158 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 395,625
Following the phenomenal success of Mykonos, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of Myko…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 267,047
Following the phenomenal success of Mykonos, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of Myko…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 175,559
Following the phenomenal success of Mykonos, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of Myko…
5 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 325 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 618,164
The Townhouse with two floors and a rooftop above the ground. There is a spacious living ar…
Multilevel apartments 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 332 m²
€ 1,606,857
Sadaf 2 Category: Duplex Area: JBR Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 View: view of the marina Balcon…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 503 m²
€ 1,370,187
Villa Al Furjan Promotion: Sale Bedrooms: 5 + maids Bathrooms: 5 search: community view Pa…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 75 m² 6 Floor
€ 396,000
From the windows - panoramic views of the Dubai Canal and the Creek Marina promenade. Luxuri…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 20/33 Floor
€ 440,955
810.41sqft. 2 Bedroom Apartment-Ensuite Masterbedroom-Bedroom with Balcony-Bathrooms-Open-Ki…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
870 m² 36/49 Floor
€ 750,000
Follow the rhythm of the waves to be in DAMAC Bay by Cavalli, a majestic 42-story residentia…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 74 m² Number of floors 10
€ 263,870
New residence Mykonos Signature with swimming pools and a green area close to the places of …
2 room housein UAE, UAE
2 room house
UAE, UAE
4 Number of rooms 229 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 678,500
One of the leading investment companies, Dubai Investments, has disclosed the details of its…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 141 m² 32/45 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in the Grand Bleu Tower 1 on the Emaar Beachfront. This exclu…
1 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 40 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 149,807
The Solo units are positioned at Aljada where is the most popular destination of Sharjah. Al…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 120 m² Number of floors 21
€ 419,877
Apartments in the prestigious Levanto residential complex with first-class infrastructure in…
5 room housein Dubai, UAE
5 room house
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms 234 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 628,000
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 245 m²
€ 10,463,248
Palma Jumeirah Building: Fronds Brand Villa Bedrooms: 5 + maids Bathrooms: 6 View: Atlanti…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 219,229
Vera residence Deal: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Business Bay Bedrooms: Studio View: cha…
5 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 15 105 m²
€ 18,545,971
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you this marvelous 2 bedroom apartment. a luxurious resi…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Dubai, UAE
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dubai, UAE
1 bath 590 m²
€ 190,660
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you this smart controlled studio apartment in Damac Hill…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 bath 2 143 m²
€ 3,687,553
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you this marvelous 2 bedroom apartment. a luxurious resi…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 bath 3 261 m²
€ 6,096,224
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you this marvelous 2 bedroom apartment. a luxurious resi…

Regions with properties for sale

Dubai
Sharjah Emirate
Sharjah
Abu Dhabi Emirate
Abu Dhabi
Ras al-Khaimah
Ajman Emirate
Ajman
Deira
Ras
Al Lisaili
The Centro
Umm al-Quwain
Falcon City of Wonders
Khor Fakkan

Properties features in UAE

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury

The UAE is a developed country located in the Persian Gulf. The state is famous for its luxurious resorts, good ecology, and high standard of living.

Popular UAE cities for foreigners to buy real estate

The structure of the country includes seven emirates. Among them, the best for living are considered to be:

  • Abu Dhabi. The capital of the state and the most highly developed city in the world. The cost of real estate in the UAE here is on average 3163 euros per square meter.
  • Dubai. A large city with ultra-modern architecture and a large number of luxury housing. The average price per square meter is 3622 euros.
  • Sharjah. The cultural capital of the Emirates with luxurious residential complexes and unique attractions. Buying a property will cost on average 1,959 euros per square meter here.
  • Ajman. A small but very cozy emirate with developed infrastructure. A square meter of housing here will cost about 1319 euros.

Residential real estate prices in the UAE

There are different properties for sale in the UAE:

  • Flats and apartments are mostly located in the central parts of the emirates.
  • Houses, cottages, townhouses, and mansions are available on the outskirts of cities. They are usually equipped with all the necessary utilities.
  • Villas. This is an elite type of housing, located mainly on the Gulf coast.

There is a table below, which can help you find out the cost of real estate in the UAE in different cities:

CityAverage cost of a square meterOn the outskirts
Abu Dhabi3163 euro2548 euro
Dubai3622 euro2395 euro
Sharjah1959 euro1212 euro
Ajman1319 euro3505 euro

The advantages of buying property in the UAE

Foreign buyers are showing an increased interest in the Emirates real estate. And there are many reasons for this:

  • Purchase of real estate in the UAE for 204 thousand dollars and more gives the right to obtain a 2-year resident visa;
  • During the 12 months of the year the temperature is above zero, you can spend the entire year on the best beaches of the Persian Gulf;
  • Real estate is rented out easily because of the increased demand for it among tourists;
  • The country has high-quality medicine and education;
  • Property prices in the UAE are increasing annually by 6-10% - this allows reselling it at a significant profit.

How to buy a property in the UAE

Foreigners should note that the purchase of apartments and houses with the right of ownership is available only in the freehold areas. In the other areas of the UAE real estate is only available for rental purposes. Among the documents required for foreigners to purchase a property are a passport, a valid visa, and a certificate of NOC (for the purchase of property on the secondary market). Buyers do not need to pay taxes.

To buy real estate in the Emirates, foreigners need:

  1. select an available property from the catalog;
  2. open a bank account;
  3. sign a contract to buy real estate;
  4. buy the property after paying the owner;
  5. register the title of ownership at the land department.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Emirates real estate

Is it possible to buy real estate in the UAE without citizenship?

Yes, all foreigners have this right.

How to become a resident in the Emirates?

Residency for 2 years is granted for the purchase of housing units from 204 thousand dollars. For the purchase of a house worth $545 thousand, foreigners get a Golden Visa, valid for 10 years.

Is it possible to rent out a purchased house/apartment?

Yes, foreigners can rent out purchased housing.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir