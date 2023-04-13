Residential properties for sale in UAE

The UAE is a developed country located in the Persian Gulf. The state is famous for its luxurious resorts, good ecology, and high standard of living.

Popular UAE cities for foreigners to buy real estate The structure of the country includes seven emirates. Among them, the best for living are considered to be: Abu Dhabi. The capital of the state and the most highly developed city in the world. The cost of real estate in the UAE here is on average 3163 euros per square meter.

Dubai. A large city with ultra-modern architecture and a large number of luxury housing. The average price per square meter is 3622 euros.

Sharjah. The cultural capital of the Emirates with luxurious residential complexes and unique attractions. Buying a property will cost on average 1,959 euros per square meter here.

Ajman. A small but very cozy emirate with developed infrastructure. A square meter of housing here will cost about 1319 euros.

Residential real estate prices in the UAE There are different properties for sale in the UAE: Flats and apartments are mostly located in the central parts of the emirates.

Houses, cottages, townhouses, and mansions are available on the outskirts of cities. They are usually equipped with all the necessary utilities.

Villas. This is an elite type of housing, located mainly on the Gulf coast. There is a table below, which can help you find out the cost of real estate in the UAE in different cities: City Average cost of a square meter On the outskirts Abu Dhabi 3163 euro 2548 euro Dubai 3622 euro 2395 euro Sharjah 1959 euro 1212 euro Ajman 1319 euro 3505 euro

The advantages of buying property in the UAE Foreign buyers are showing an increased interest in the Emirates real estate. And there are many reasons for this: Purchase of real estate in the UAE for 204 thousand dollars and more gives the right to obtain a 2-year resident visa;

During the 12 months of the year the temperature is above zero, you can spend the entire year on the best beaches of the Persian Gulf;

Real estate is rented out easily because of the increased demand for it among tourists;

The country has high-quality medicine and education;

Property prices in the UAE are increasing annually by 6-10% - this allows reselling it at a significant profit.

How to buy a property in the UAE Foreigners should note that the purchase of apartments and houses with the right of ownership is available only in the freehold areas. In the other areas of the UAE real estate is only available for rental purposes. Among the documents required for foreigners to purchase a property are a passport, a valid visa, and a certificate of NOC (for the purchase of property on the secondary market). Buyers do not need to pay taxes. To buy real estate in the Emirates, foreigners need: select an available property from the catalog; open a bank account; sign a contract to buy real estate; buy the property after paying the owner; register the title of ownership at the land department.