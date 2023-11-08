Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Ras al-Khaimah

Residential properties for sale in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

apartments
33
houses
19
51 property total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
€5,40M
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
€624,490
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
€503,786
Apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
€601,214
Apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
€398,759
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 16/17
Anchored to the splendid Marjan Island, Oceano boasts a coveted position on the apex plot of…
€1,24M
5 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
5 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 533 m²
Floor 7/17
Penthouse duplex residences exude and elevate exceptionalism. These duplex residences are th…
€5,22M
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
€519,288
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
€2,47M
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
€1,75M
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
€1,33M
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
€1,37M
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
€435,918
1 room apartment in Khor Khwair, UAE
1 room apartment
Khor Khwair, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
€348,901
2 room apartment in Ras, UAE
2 room apartment
Ras, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
#️⃣ Reference No.: IDR-S-4350 🤝 Deal: Sale 🗂️ Category: Apartment 🗺 Area: Ras Al Khaimah …
€400,348
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 17
Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free sele…
€1,08M
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 17
Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free sele…
€486,916
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 10
€564,785
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 10
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the t…
€287,120
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 10
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the t…
€326,598
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 10
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the t…
€218,294
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 10
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the t…
€238,548
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
€392,352
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 513 m²
Number of floors 2
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of f…
€3,84M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 344 m²
Number of floors 2
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of f…
€2,00M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of f…
€721,669
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 2/2
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of f…
€493,140
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 8/8
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of f…
€359,747
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 8/8
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of f…
€264,936
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Ras, UAE
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Ras, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 799 m²
Bиза на 12 лет Бизнес-лицензия на 12 лет Испытайте эксклюзивную жизнь на острове в сам…
€1,75M

Properties features in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir