Show properties list
Realting.com
UAE
Residential
Abu Dhabi Emirate
Residential properties for sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Abu Dhabi
140
148 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2
1
92 m²
13
€301,827
€301,827
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2
1
87 m²
32/32
€211,027
€211,027
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2
59 m²
6/6
€281,614
€281,614
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1
34 m²
8/8
€180,639
€180,639
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2
1
47 m²
6/6
€173,597
€173,597
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1
1
28 m²
17/17
€191,336
€191,336
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2
1
47 m²
45/45
€231,315
€231,315
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
3
340 m²
2
€1,58M
per month
1
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2
1
61 m²
4/8
€276,675
€276,675
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
1
99 m²
4/7
€280,195
€280,195
per month
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3
1
74 m²
4/7
€210,197
€210,197
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
1
192 m²
10/13
€756,674
€756,674
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
1
202 m²
10/13
€783,206
€783,206
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
1
332 m²
10/13
€882,976
€882,976
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3
1
96 m²
10/13
€432,744
€432,744
Studio apartment 9 rooms with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
9
1
46 m²
10/13
€194,476
€194,476
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2
1
73 m²
10/13
€336,476
€336,476
3 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
1
153 m²
€804,871
€804,871
1 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2
1
58 m²
€270,062
€270,062
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2
1
132 m²
€519,786
€519,786
Apartment
Central District, UAE
73 m²
€594,934
€594,934
5 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6
2
1 336 m²
€3,76M
€3,76M
6 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
6
2
453 m²
€2,64M
€2,64M
7 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
6
2
700 m²
€4,02M
€4,02M
3 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
4
2
279 m²
€1,89M
€1,89M
4 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
5
2
266 m²
€1,89M
€1,89M
5 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
6
2
511 m²
€3,90M
€3,90M
Penthouse 4 rooms with elevator, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
1
794 m²
€6,51M
€6,51M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
1
194 m²
€992,867
€992,867
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3
1
116 m²
€314,403
€314,403
Property types in Abu Dhabi Emirate
apartments
houses
Properties features in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
