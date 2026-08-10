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Residential properties for Sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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Abu Dhabi
989
Ghantout
28
Al Bahyah
10
Ghadeer Al Tayr
9
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1 063 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ghanadhah, United Arab Emirates
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1 bedroom apartment
Ghanadhah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartment with full sea view and sunset from the terraceJacob & Co. Beachfront Living, Al Ju…
$1,14M
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2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 2/10
Luxury apartment with an area of 146.9 sq.m. on the 2nd floor on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi…
$763,256
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 616 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in the luxury residential complex Naseem Al Jurf, located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai!…
$1,70M
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 10/17
Radiant Bridges – Apartments on Al Reem Island with residential and commercial infrastructur…
$423,426
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 3/17
Exclusive Flats for Luxury Living on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi This modern waterfront reside…
$824,304
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2 bedroom apartment in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/5
This residential complex is collected by EOI! apartments in the new residential complex Ja…
$1,39M
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DDA Real Estate
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3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
Manchester City Residence: Lifestyle property in the heart of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi!Manchest…
$1,19M
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DDA Real Estate
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1 room studio apartment in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 14/17
MY DESCRIPTIONLuxury studio with installments until receipt of keys area of 36.7 sq.m. by 14…
$446,299
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 11/22
A1LA Residence: Modern property on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi!A1LA Residence is a residential…
$522,648
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DDA Real Estate
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4 bedroom house in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom house
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 8
Budget apartment in the new complex Royal Park in Abu Dhabi! Apartment for life and investme…
$899,897
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 10/23
Premium apartments in the new Louvre project in the very center of Saadiyat Island! Apartmen…
$1,01M
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DDA Real Estate
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3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Floor 5/13
Fahid Beach Terraces - beach life on the island, luxury views and wellness infrastructure.Fa…
$2,55M
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 21/37
Renad Tower by Tiger — Modern Apartments on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi Renad Tower by Tige…
$369,468
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2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 18/27
The District - luxury residential complex on Reem Island, Abu DhabiApartments, penthouses an…
$547,323
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2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 3/13
Apartments in the new elite project The Bay Residence 2 on Yas Island! Right on the coast of…
$513,671
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 15/33
Sunstone by IMKAN - seaside elegance and architectural harmony on Al Reem Island.Sunstone is…
$735,693
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/7
Manchester City Residence: Lifestyle property in the heart of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi!Manchest…
$462,899
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
Fay Valley is a collection of villas and townhouses in the eco-friendly area of Masdar City …
$855,022
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 856 m²
Number of floors 2
Y Views at Bayn: next generation coastal villas in Ghantout!Y Views at Bayn is an indoor coa…
$6,88M
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 7/15
Brabus Island is an ultra-luxury first line project in Al Raha Beach.Brabus Island is a prem…
$1,00M
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 15
Waters Edge by Aldar Properties is a residential complex located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. W…
$153,219
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3 bedroom apartment in Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 9
Waterfront Apartments in Manchester City Residences in Abu Dhabi These apartments are locate…
$1,23M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 279 m²
Floor 11/13
Luxury Apartments on the First-Ever Island Branded by Brabus Brabus Island is set in the pre…
$5,13M
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3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
High End Flats in Yas Island with Scenic Views This premium waterfront development is ideall…
$1,06M
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2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🆕PERVOE AI-COMMUNITE IN ABU-DABI ➡️Integration of the artificial intellecta ➡️Waterf…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Starting from AED 1,050,000 | 75 sqm Discover Manarat Living III – A Sanctuary of Culture an…
$285,909
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1 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Distances to attractions: Zayed National Museum: 600 m | 7 minutes TeamLab: 1 km | 12 minu…
$977,772
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 2
Reem Five is a residential development from SAAS Properties featuring exclusive designer stu…
$629,860
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 20/44
Radiant Wave: Modern property on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi!Radiant Wave is a multi-storey re…
$508,384
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 2
Waterfront Apartments in a Project with Pool on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi This exclusive re…
$1,16M
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Property types in Abu Dhabi Emirate

apartments
houses

Properties features in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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