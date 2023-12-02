Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Abu Dhabi Emirate

Residential properties for sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

Abu Dhabi
140
148 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 13
€301,827
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 32/32
€211,027
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 6/6
€281,614
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/8
€180,639
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 6/6
€173,597
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 17/17
€191,336
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 45/45
€231,315
per month
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,58M
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/8
€276,675
per month
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/7
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security!- No tax on real esta…
€280,195
per month
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/7
€210,197
per month
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 192 m²
Floor 10/13
€756,674
per month
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 202 m²
Floor 10/13
€783,206
per month
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 332 m²
Floor 10/13
€882,976
per month
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 10/13
€432,744
per month
Studio apartment 9 rooms with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Studio apartment 9 rooms with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/13
€194,476
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 10/13
€336,476
per month
3 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
€804,871
per month
1 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€270,062
per month
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
€519,786
per month
Apartment in Central District, UAE
Apartment
Central District, UAE
Area 73 m²
€594,934
per month
5 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 336 m²
€3,76M
per month
6 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
6 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 453 m²
€2,64M
per month
7 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
7 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 700 m²
€4,02M
per month
3 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
3 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 279 m²
€1,89M
per month
4 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
4 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
€1,89M
per month
5 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
5 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 511 m²
€3,90M
per month
Penthouse 4 rooms with elevator, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Penthouse 4 rooms with elevator, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 794 m²
€6,51M
per month
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 194 m²
€992,867
per month
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€314,403
per month
Property types in Abu Dhabi Emirate

apartments
houses

Properties features in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
