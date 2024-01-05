UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
UAE
Residential
Abu Dhabi
Residential properties for sale in Abu Dhabi, UAE
apartments
99
houses
39
Clear all
142 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2
1
87 m²
32/32
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of f…
€210,438
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2
59 m²
6/6
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€280,828
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1
34 m²
8/8
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€180,135
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2
1
47 m²
6/6
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€173,113
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1
1
28 m²
17/17
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€190,802
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2
1
47 m²
45/45
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€230,670
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2
1
92 m²
13
€300,985
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
2
1
65 m²
3/12
MANARAT LIVING is a newly launched luxury complex in the capital of the UAE. Suitable for re…
€69,815
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3
1
118 m²
35/37
Fully furnished and equipped with household appliances! Panoramic views of the water! A wond…
€476,323
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2
1
48 m²
36/45
Apartments with panoramic views of the embankment! A wonderful apartment for living, investm…
€242,309
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3
2
76 m²
36/45
Apartments with panoramic views of the embankment! A wonderful apartment for living, investm…
€361,071
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3
1
148 m²
14/17
Wonderful apartments for living and investment in the Diva residential complex! Rental incom…
€434,586
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
1
129 m²
12/12
Apartments in the new residential complex Perla 3 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi! An excellent o…
€508,936
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
1
186 m²
8/12
Apartments in the new residential complex Perla 3 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi! An excellent o…
€953,017
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
5
3
425 m²
2
Villa in the new luxury project Ohana By The Sea in Abu Dhabi on the Arabian Gulf coast! Ful…
€1,81M
3
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
1
79 m²
14/17
Wonderful apartments for living and investment in the Diva residential complex! Rental incom…
€381,879
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
1
99 m²
4/7
Apartment in the modern Reeman Living project in Abu Dhabi! Interest-free installments! A wo…
€279,414
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3
1
74 m²
4/7
Apartment in the modern Reeman Living project in Abu Dhabi! Interest-free installments! A wo…
€209,611
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
1
192 m²
10/13
Apartment in the elite project The Bay Residence on the Yas Island coast! Perfect for living…
€754,563
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
1
202 m²
10/13
Apartment in the elite project The Bay Residence on the Yas Island coast! Perfect for living…
€781,022
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
1
332 m²
10/13
Apartment in the elite project The Bay Residence on the Yas Island coast! Perfect for living…
€880,513
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3
1
96 m²
10/13
Apartment in the elite project The Bay Residence on the Yas Island coast! Perfect for living…
€431,537
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 9 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
9
1
46 m²
10/13
Apartment in the elite project The Bay Residence on the Yas Island coast! Perfect for living…
€193,934
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2
1
73 m²
10/13
Apartment in the elite project The Bay Residence on the Yas Island coast! Perfect for living…
€335,537
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
1
153 m²
Fully furnished and equipped with household appliances! Panoramic views of the water! A wond…
€802,625
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2
1
58 m²
Fully furnished and equipped with household appliances! Panoramic views of the water! A wond…
€269,308
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2
1
142 m²
Apartments in the Sea La Vie complex in one of the most prestigious locations in Abu Dhabi! …
€518,336
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, in city center
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6
2
1 336 m²
Exquisite villa in the multifunctional residential project Reem Hills Villas in the sought-a…
€3,75M
3
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 4 rooms with elevator, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
1
794 m²
€6,49M
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4
1
194 m²
Apartments in the Sea La Vie complex in one of the most prestigious locations in Abu Dhabi! …
€990,097
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Frequently Asked Questions on Buying Residential Property in Abu Dhabi
Can a foreigner purchase a property in a new building in Abu Dhabi?
Yes, foreigners are fully entitled to such purchases on the best possible terms.
Can I buy property in Abu Dhabi and get a residence permit for it?
Yes, you can. But the value of property must be no less than 544 thousand euros. It is a prerequisite, under which the investor has a chance to get a residence permit for 10 years.
Is it possible to buy property in Abu Dhabi, remotely?
Yes, it is possible. Registration of the transaction is allowed without the personal presence of the client on site.
