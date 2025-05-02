Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for Sale in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates

5 bedroom house in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
5 bedroom house
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in the new Al Thuraya Island project in Sharjah! Perfect for living and investm…
$1,06M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 6 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 666 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in the new Al Thuraya Island project in Sharjah! Perfect for living and investm…
$2,06M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
8 bedroom House in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
8 bedroom House
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 370 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in the new Al Thuraya Island project in Sharjah! Perfect for living and investm…
$3,18M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
RCST RCST
Studio apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/6
Studio in prestigious Blue Bay Walk complex, located along the Arabian Gulf coast! Panoramic…
$106,180
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 503 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses and villas in the stunning community The View Island near the lagoon on the coast…
$1,19M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf! Ide…
$286,575
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf! Ide…
$107,945
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses and villas in the stunning community The View Island near the lagoon on the coast…
$609,679
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 6
Foreign real estate from 40,000$. FREE CONSULTATION. ASSISTANCE IN OBTAINING RESIDENT STATUS…
$97,563
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf! Ide…
$186,301
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 4/6
$278,356
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartments in the residential complex Blue Pearls in the prestigious area of ​​Al Hamriya! A…
$229,821
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartments in the residential complex Blue Pearls in the prestigious area of ​​Al Hamriya! A…
$120,356
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/6
Take your attantion to The Blue Pearls. This  project is located in Ajmal Makan City, Sharja…
$122,333
Agency
Luxury Estate
Languages
English, Русский
