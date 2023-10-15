UAE
Deira
UAE
Residential
Deira
Residential properties for sale in Deira, UAE
apartments
33
houses
3
Clear all
35 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Deira, UAE
1
45 m²
12
New residence Weybridge Gardens with a swimming pool, gardens and a co-working area near a h…
€114,904
Recommend
Apartment
Deira, UAE
107 m²
€620,801
Recommend
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Deira, UAE
€783,383
Recommend
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Deira, UAE
€569,417
Recommend
Apartment
Deira, UAE
166 m²
€530,268
Recommend
Apartment
Deira, UAE
176 m²
€502,396
Recommend
Apartment
Deira, UAE
105 m²
€412,223
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Deira, UAE
5
3
0 m²
7
€271,934
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Deira, UAE
4
1
0 m²
7
€271,934
Recommend
Apartment
Deira, UAE
64 m²
€217,378
Recommend
Apartment
Deira, UAE
118 m²
€171,773
Recommend
Apartment
Deira, UAE
79 m²
€152,659
Recommend
Apartment
Deira, UAE
72 m²
€139,963
Recommend
Apartment
Deira, UAE
64 m²
€123,422
Recommend
Apartment
Deira, UAE
46 m²
€104,281
Recommend
3 room apartment
Deira, UAE
3
277 m²
Fam Real Estate Agency proudly presents EMAAR real estate under construction in the MINA RAS…
€1,27M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Deira, UAE
3
156 m²
10
New Bay Residences with swimming pools, gardens and a cinema, Dubai Islands, UAE We offer a…
€951,344
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Deira, UAE
3
146 m²
3
New large-scale project of townhouses Reportage Village in Dubailand, Dubai, UAE The comple…
€386,786
Recommend
Studio apartment
Deira, UAE
31 m²
€297,741
Recommend
Townhouse
Deira, UAE
169 m²
€704,302
Recommend
1 room apartment
Deira, UAE
1
70 m²
€216,885
Recommend
1 room apartment
Deira, UAE
1
90 m²
€335,791
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Deira, UAE
3
247 m²
€901,784
Recommend
Villa Villa
Deira, UAE
247 m²
€901,784
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym
Deira, UAE
1
80 m²
9
New residence Arbor View with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Dubailand, Dubai, UA…
€382,138
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Deira, UAE
4
243 m²
18
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a g…
€1,13M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Deira, UAE
3
2
109 m²
DISABILITY INFORMATION - 1 bedroom - 1 bathroom - BUA Size: 695 sq.m. - View of the channel…
€945,205
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Deira, UAE
2
69 m²
16
Luxury residence Ivy Gardens with a swimming pool and a cinema, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE We of…
€257,400
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage
Deira, UAE
1
72 m²
12
€428,062
Recommend
Apartment
Deira, UAE
131 m²
Residence - Burj Khalifa Deal: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Dubai Center Bedrooms: 1 r…
€1,22M
Recommend
