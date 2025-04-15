Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for Sale in Al Batayih, United Arab Emirates

houses
4
4 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms with Swimming pool, with Laundry in Qatah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 rooms with Swimming pool, with Laundry
Qatah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 10 000 m²
Best Villa offer!! Spacious Villa in Sharjah, 10% down payment without Agent fee or service …
$762,502
Villa 5 rooms with garden view in Qatah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 rooms with garden view
Qatah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 10 000 m²
GREAT OFFER!! This excellent designed residential community is the first of its kind with a …
$762,505
Villa 2 rooms with maid's room in Qatah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 rooms with maid's room
Qatah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 747 m²
This excellent spacious designed is the first of its kind residential community with a Plot …
$272,323
Villa 2 rooms with garden view in Qatah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 rooms with garden view
Qatah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 747 m²
Own 2bedroom spacious Villa for 999,999 AED only.!! These magnificent villas are situated …
$272,320
