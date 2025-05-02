Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for Sale in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates

apartments
398
houses
7
480 properties total found
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Presented to you by Tuimaada Real Estate Buying and Selling Brokerage LLC. This Luxurioand s…
$299,486
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 747 m²
Trillionaire Residences, developed by Binghatti Developers, is an exclusive and opulent resi…
$722,850
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 703 m²
Huspy and Mohaned Salih are delighted to present you with this remarkable 1 bedroom apartmen…
$488,707
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 358 m²
Metropolitan Premium Properties is proud to present this elegant studio apartment in Aykon C…
$258,375
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 521 m²
Patriot Pro Real Estate Presents LuxurioStudio Apartment at Binghatti Skyhall, Business Bay,…
$269,537
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 022 m²
Properties Exchange Real Estate is thrilled to present Skyrise by Binghatti, an exceptional …
$724,892
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 061 m²
EVA Real Estate LLC is pleased to offer you this luxurio2-Bedrooms for sale in Peninsula Thr…
$762,328
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 399 m²
AYA Properties introduces this luxurio2 bedroom apartment in Tiger Sky Tower - Business Bay.…
$690,921
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 431 m²
Discover contemporary urban living with this elegant STUDIO apartment located in DAMAC Maiso…
$340,325
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 255 m²
The 70-storey luxury residential Deyaar Regalia tower rising 331 metres is nestled in Dubai’…
$626,198
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 481 m²
Property Features: ✔ Property Type: Studio Apartment – Thoughtfully designed for modern, st…
$258,647
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 559 m²
Properties Details Canal Views Tower , Business Bay Studio Sqft : 559 Full Canal Vie…
$245,034
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 579 m²
Milestone Homes Real Estate is excited to offer a 2 Bedrooms apartment for sale Waves Tower,…
$748,715
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 601 m²
Metropolitan Premium Properties is proud to present this modern 1-bedroom apartment in 15 No…
$431,532
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 469 m²
Manager Firuz CHIC TOWER BY DE GRISOGONO - The price is lower than the original price A Lu…
$289,957
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 696 m²
Imobiliare Real Estate delighted to offer this 1 bedroom apartment in Aykon City Tower B, lo…
$326,712
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 408 m²
Tamani Proudly Presents Apartment for sale in Peninsula Two Peninsula – is a thoughtfully d…
$304,931
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 423 m²
Elysian Real Estate is delighted to offer this amazing Studio Apartment for SALE located in …
$277,705
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 910 m²
BUSINESS BAY / DAMAC MAISON CANAL VIEWS / WATERS EDGE Looking for space, comfort, and luxur…
$381,164
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 830 m²
Features/ Amenities: - 1 Bedroom - Business Bay View - High Floor - Fully Furnished Feature…
$435,616
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 923 m²
Brought to you by Driven Properties, this 1 Bedroom Apartment is located in Canal Front Resi…
$844,006
1 bedroom apartment in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/23
Ready to Move Apartments with Post-Handover Installments in Business Bay Business Bay is one…
$433,611
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 902 m²
fäm Properties is excited to present this stunning 2-bedroom apartment in Vera Residences by…
$449,229
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 951 m²
TVG Realtors proudly offers you a fully furnished 1 BR unit Damac Towers by Paramount (B), v…
$544,520
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 422 m²
Furnished Studio Apartment for Sale in Aykon City Tower B, Business Bay | Vacant | Stunning …
$231,421
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 530 m²
- Burj Khalifa View - Projected rental 100-110K p.a - Great amenities - Vacant - Fully furni…
$449,229
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 521 m²
LIVE IN A THRIVING URBAN ENCLAVE WITH ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES ✅ Prime Location ✅ 0% Commission…
$269,265
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 769 m²
Fäm Properties is pleased to present an exceptional one-bedroom high-floor apartment in the …
$417,919
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 266 m²
Banke International property is pleased to offer you the Modern Style 2 Bedroom apartment in…
$462,842
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 423 m²
Get ready to be captivated by this incredible low-floor studio apartment in the vibrant Busi…
$285,873
