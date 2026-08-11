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Residential properties for Sale in Ajman Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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Ajman
38
56 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 6/13
Canterbury Waterfront - resort life by the sea, panoramic views and modern comfort in Al Zor…
$218,275
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1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 15/33
A comfortable apartment in the residential complex Ajman Pearl Tower C1! Many comforts for a…
$155,929
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3 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Floor 15/31
Amwaj Tower: Coastal property near Ajman Beach!Amwaj Tower is a residential complex from GJ …
$666,181
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 100 m²
Presenting a beautifully renovated high-floor corner unit in the prestigious Cornish Towers,…
$264,131
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2 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 494 m²
This impressive 1,494 sqft apartment offers the perfect blend of space, style, and functiona…
$177,540
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 561 m²
This 1,561.77 sqft apartment presents an ideal blend of space, style, and functionality. Fea…
$352,084
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1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
🏡 BUY PROPERTY IN UAE FROM THE DEVELOPER — DISCOUNT UP TO 30% 🇦🇪 INVESTMENT REAL ESTATE IN …
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2 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 30/45
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex One 678 Residences in the dynamically develo…
$218,666
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 15/33
A comfortable apartment in the residential complex Ajman Pearl Tower C1! Many comforts for a…
$226,187
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3 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 220 m²
Busy, downtown Al Rashidiya 1 is the creekside home of Ajman Fish Market, surrounded by wate…
$163,380
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1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 076 m²
This 1,076.28 sqft apartment offers a generous layout with the perfect balance of comfort an…
$244,798
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3 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Floor 9/11
Apartment in the modern complex Gateway Porto! With panoramic breathtaking views of the natu…
$734,952
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 581 m²
Spanning 1,581.52 sqft, this spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment offers a perfect balance o…
$367,605
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3 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 30/45
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex One 678 Residences in the dynamically develo…
$306,759
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1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 9/11
Apartment in the modern complex Gateway Porto! With panoramic breathtaking views of the natu…
$243,382
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1 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 18/35
Rockhill Tower is a modern residential complex with developed infrastructure in Al Alia, Ajm…
$112,760
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 377 m²
This 1,377 sqft apartment offers the perfect combination of space, comfort, and functionalit…
$231,455
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 9/11
Apartment in the modern complex Gateway Porto! With panoramic breathtaking views of the natu…
$481,852
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 18/35
Rockhill Tower is a modern residential complex with developed infrastructure in Al Alia, Ajm…
$153,137
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 15/31
Amwaj Tower: Coastal property near Ajman Beach!Amwaj Tower is a residential complex from GJ …
$424,101
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1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 786 m²
This 786 sqft apartment is the perfect choice for those seeking comfort, efficiency, and con…
$326,760
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
🏡 UAE DEVELOPER PROPERTY — DISCOUNT UP TO 30% INVESTMENT REAL ESTATE | AJMAN, UAE 🇦🇪 Thi…
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Studio apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6/13
Canterbury Waterfront - resort life by the sea, panoramic views and modern comfort in Al Zor…
$135,401
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/8
New residential project in Al Ameera Village with a convenient location! High rental income …
$183,228
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2 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 405 m²
This 1,405.81 sqft apartment offers the perfect balance of comfort, style, and functionality…
$201,502
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1 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 083 m²
This 1,083.87 sqft apartment offers a rare combination of generous space, modern design, and…
$171,549
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1 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 30/45
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex One 678 Residences in the dynamically develo…
$149,447
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 3 500 m²
Discover elegant living in this spacious 5-bedroom villa located in the highly sought-after …
$476,525
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Apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 605 m²
Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this 605.22 sqft studio apartment,…
$107,014
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1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 15/31
Amwaj Tower: Coastal property near Ajman Beach!Amwaj Tower is a residential complex from GJ …
$274,919
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Property types in Ajman Emirate

apartments
houses

Properties features in Ajman Emirate, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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