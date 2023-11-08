Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Ajman

Residential properties for sale in Ajman, UAE

apartments
19
houses
3
22 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ajman, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ajman, UAE
€224,936
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ajman, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ajman, UAE
€450,674
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ajman, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ajman, UAE
€687,468
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ajman, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ajman, UAE
€213,630
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ajman, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ajman, UAE
€1,03M
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ajman, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ajman, UAE
€708,262
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ajman, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ajman, UAE
€526,858
1 room apartment in Ajman, UAE
1 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
€98,216
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Ajman, UAE
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Ajman, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 12/25
€118,795
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Ajman, UAE
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
€628,379
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Ajman, UAE
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
€434,637
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ajman, UAE
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Condor marina star residences Promotion: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Dubai Marina Bedro…
€435,664
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with parking, with Online tour in Ajman, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with parking, with Online tour
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
€292,852
1 room apartment in Ajman, UAE
1 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
COMMISSION-FREE INDEPENDENT ADVISORY Al Zora is flanked by two waterfronts that favor recr…
€509,069
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Ajman, UAE
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/40
€105,826
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Ajman, UAE
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/40
€138,845
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Ajman, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/30
€154,860
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Ajman, UAE
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 27/1
€184,145
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Ajman, UAE
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 181 m²
Floor 2/38
€236,815
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ajman, UAE
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/38
€198,240
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ajman, UAE
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 12/38
€187,399
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ajman, UAE
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
€77,823

Properties features in Ajman, UAE

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir