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Residential properties for Sale in Ajman, United Arab Emirates

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57 properties total found
Apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
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Apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
🏗️ Rockhill Tower is a premium G+26 residential high-rise in Al Alia, Ajman, scheduled for h…
$75,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 100 m²
Presenting a beautifully renovated high-floor corner unit in the prestigious Cornish Towers,…
$264,131
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 9/11
Apartment in the modern complex Gateway Porto! With panoramic breathtaking views of the natu…
$481,852
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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1 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 30/45
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex One 678 Residences in the dynamically develo…
$149,447
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 786 m²
This 786 sqft apartment is the perfect choice for those seeking comfort, efficiency, and con…
$326,760
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1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
An investment that works for you is at the heart of the dynamic UAE, in the promising Emirat…
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2 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 30/45
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex One 678 Residences in the dynamically develo…
$218,666
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/38
$211,933
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1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 15/31
Amwaj Tower: Coastal property near Ajman Beach!Amwaj Tower is a residential complex from GJ …
$274,919
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 3 500 m²
Discover elegant living in this spacious 5-bedroom villa located in the highly sought-after …
$476,525
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1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 076 m²
This 1,076.28 sqft apartment offers a generous layout with the perfect balance of comfort an…
$244,798
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ajman Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ajman Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 3 014 m²
This is your chance to own a freehold 5-bedroom villa in the highly desirable Al Yasmeen are…
$394,835
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 6/13
Canterbury Waterfront - resort life by the sea, panoramic views and modern comfort in Al Zor…
$315,906
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 377 m²
This 1,377 sqft apartment offers the perfect combination of space, comfort, and functionalit…
$231,455
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 15/33
A comfortable apartment in the residential complex Ajman Pearl Tower C1! Many comforts for a…
$226,187
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DDA Real Estate
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3 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 796 m²
Step into a home that blends space, style, and convenience with this 1,796 sqft apartment fe…
$303,615
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
🏡 UAE DEVELOPER PROPERTY — DISCOUNT UP TO 30% INVESTMENT REAL ESTATE | AJMAN, UAE 🇦🇪 Thi…
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Studio apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6/13
Canterbury Waterfront - resort life by the sea, panoramic views and modern comfort in Al Zor…
$135,401
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DDA Real Estate
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Apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 605 m²
Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this 605.22 sqft studio apartment,…
$107,014
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3 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 30/45
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex One 678 Residences in the dynamically develo…
$306,759
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 405 m²
This 1,405.81 sqft apartment offers the perfect balance of comfort, style, and functionality…
$201,502
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3 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Floor 15/31
Amwaj Tower: Coastal property near Ajman Beach!Amwaj Tower is a residential complex from GJ …
$666,181
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
♦️C🔺 ❗️❗️% cки🔺 ❗️% 📍A⏺️⏺️Cрок c✅Студии (от 35 m2) - от $86 000❗✅1 BR (от 68.2 m2) - oт $129…
$86,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 581 m²
Spanning 1,581.52 sqft, this spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment offers a perfect balance o…
$367,605
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Apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
🔥💎 — и📍 Aаliа, Ajman📅 С🏡— Cтуяи oт $86 000— 1 с— 2-3 с💰✔ ✔ 📈✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 🌴✔ 🌊✔ ✔ С✔ 🔥✔ ✔ Совре✔ ⚠…
$86,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 494 m²
This impressive 1,494 sqft apartment offers the perfect blend of space, style, and functiona…
$177,540
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1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 6/13
Canterbury Waterfront - resort life by the sea, panoramic views and modern comfort in Al Zor…
$218,275
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 986 m²
This beautifully designed 986.3 sqft apartment offers the perfect combination of comfort, sp…
$125,258
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/8
New residential project in Al Ameera Village with a convenient location! High rental income …
$183,228
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Floor 9/11
Apartment in the modern complex Gateway Porto! With panoramic breathtaking views of the natu…
$734,952
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Ajman, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury

Frequently Asked Questions About Buying Real Estate in Ajman, UAE

Can foreigners buy a property in Ajman remotely?

Yes, the buyer must contact a real estate agency or a law firm in the emirate and complete the transaction through them.

What is the cheapest price per square meter in Ajman?

In the Al Helio area, a square meter costs about 1000 euros.

How much do I have to pay for housing maintenance in Ajman?

The monthly maintenance fee varies from €0.82 to €8.17 per square meter.
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