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Residential properties for Sale in Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates

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apartments
69
houses
14
83 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/9
Apartments in the Bayfront Marina Residences project on Siniya Island! Well-developed infras…
$361,445
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 12/25
Now — last moment when you can fix prices on the most favorable terms! Pre-sale is underway,…
$189,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/9
Apartments in the luxurious Florine Beach Residences project in the Umm Al Quwain area! Near…
$496,764
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/9
Luxury apartment in the AYA Beachfront Residences project in Al Rawdah, in the emirate of Um…
$302,933
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 673 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in the exclusive Siniya Island project! Stunning views of the Arabian Gulf! The villa …
$4,64M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 17
Beachfront Apartments in Umm Al Quwain with 3 Years Post-Handover Payment Plan This exclusiv…
$1,13M
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1 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The first investment wellness is a resort with full service and open sea views in the UAE! L…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Experience the perfect balance of luxury, wellness, and tranquility at Amra Wellness Residen…
$299,530
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 4/9
Luxury apartment in the AYA Beachfront Residences project in Al Rawdah, in the emirate of Um…
$644,689
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Floor 4/9
Apartments in the luxurious Starline Beach Residences residential complex on Siniya Island i…
$1,43M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 5/9
Stunning apartments in the new Aquamarine Beach Residences project! On the seafront! Premium…
$1,47M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Experience the perfect blend of elegance, wellness, and tranquility at Amra Wellness Residen…
$503,755
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Buying an investment apartment in the UAE is profitable; submit your request now. Investmen…
Price on request
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Apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Experience a lifestyle of harmony, health, and elegance at Amra Wellness Residences, where e…
$187,887
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/15
AMRA - The first investment wellness resort with full service and open sea views in the UAE!…
$188,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/9
Apartments in the Bayfront Marina Residences project on Siniya Island! Well-developed infras…
$361,445
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 10/42
Introducing an iconic project by a globally renowned developer that redefines the concept of…
$404,050
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 437 m²
Number of floors 8
Luxury Beachfront Apartments with 1% Monthly Installments in Umm Al Quwain This premier beac…
$1,57M
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1 room apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 17
Beachfront Apartments in Umm Al Quwain with 3 Years Post-Handover Payment Plan This exclusiv…
$213,814
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3 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 202 m²
Floor 4/9
Apartments in the Bayfront Marina Residences project on Siniya Island! Well-developed infras…
$1,66M
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Close
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/9
Project: Coraline Beach ResidencesLocation: Island of SiniaDate of delivery: 1-2028Coraline …
$554,434
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3 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 8
Luxury Beachfront Apartments with 1% Monthly Installments in Umm Al Quwain This premier beac…
$931,822
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2 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 8/17
AMRA Phase 2: Coastal Property in Umm Al Quwain, Blue Carbon!AMRA Phase 2 is the second phas…
$503,744
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Number of floors 14
This project is a large-scale luxury seaside development located on the first coastline, off…
$200,000
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 9
Amazing seaside apartment with private terrace, marina promenade, cultural and leisure ameni…
$328,659
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 8
Luxury Beachfront Apartments with 1% Monthly Installments in Umm Al Quwain This premier beac…
$478,628
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2 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 17
Beachfront Apartments in Umm Al Quwain with 3 Years Post-Handover Payment Plan This exclusiv…
$469,235
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Apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Area 32 m²
🔰 ONLY 5 STUDIOS LEFT: BEACHFRONT IN UAE FROM $204,000 Description: 🏝️ EXCLUSIVE: ONLY 5…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 22/45
Aquamont is a premium coastal property from Sobha Realty in Downtown Umm Al Quwain.Aquamont …
$302,832
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/42
Introducing an iconic project by a globally renowned developer that redefines the concept of…
$302,850
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Properties features in Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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