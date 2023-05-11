Villas for sale in Mersin, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 5 room villa in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3
€ 391,000
Villa 4 + 1 for sale in the popular area of Mersin, Erdemli ( Kargypynary ). The villa is th…
Villa 5 room villa in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 2
€ 555,000
Villa 5 room villa in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 1
€ 660,000
Villa 6 room villa in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor 2
€ 209,000
Choose a separate house by the sea? Then pay attention to this offer. We present to your att…
Villa 2 room villa in Silifke, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Silifke, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€ 158,000
VILLA CONCEPT 2 + 1 TO SALE IN THE SUSANOGL FROM REMAX LOCA Silifke Atayurt Features of the…
Villa 6 room villa in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 3
€ 392,000
Dreaming of your own home by the sea? We present to your attention a three-story villa in th…
Villa 3 room villa in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2
€ 193,500
Choose a separate house by the sea? Then pay attention to this offer. We present to your att…
Villa 6 room villa in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 3
€ 443,000
Choose a separate house on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea? Then pay attention to this o…
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Kocavilayet, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Kocavilayet, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 536 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 1,300,000
Villa with sea view with the possibility of obtaining citizenship. Villa's layout and infras…

