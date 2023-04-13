UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Marmara Region
Villas
Villas for sale in Istanbul, Turkey
30 properties total found
Villa Villa
Istanbul, Turkey
Number of floors 1
€ 1,727,681
Villa 5 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 972,035
Villa 5 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
7 bath
510 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,400,000
Villa 4 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 681,980
The project is located between the two main roads connecting the two sides of Istanbul, E5…
Villa 4 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 681,980
The project is located between the two main roads connecting the two sides of Istanbul, E5…
Villa 5 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
312 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,253,670
Bahçeşehir Easy access to Highway and Airport Social facilities
Villa 3 room villa
Istanbul, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 982,050
Modern villas with a view of nature in Istanbul The villas are an elegant design with pract…
Villa 4 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 777,457
Modern villas surrounded by nature in Bakhchehir, Istanbul The project includes 5 + 1 resid…
Villa 2 room villa
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 818,188
Villas surrounded by nature in Istanbul Spacious horizontal architecture with minimal inter…
Villa 9 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
9 Number of rooms
470 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 1,277,700
New luxury villa 7 + 2 in the center of the dynamic BeylikdüzüArea: Istanbul, Beilikyuju, De…
Villa 5 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
263 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 1,868,600
Villa 4 + 1 in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Kyuch…
Villa 5 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
257 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 1,549,600
Villa 4 + 1 in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Kyuch…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
353 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,549,700
Luxury villa 5 + 2 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, MarmaraThe project consists of 64 …
Villa 6 room villa
Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
311 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 1,611,900
Villa 5 + 1 in a unique eco-complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beikoz, RivaThe project is lo…
Villa 6 room villa
Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
260 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 1,209,500
Villa 4 + 2 in a unique eco-complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beikoz, RivaThe project is lo…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
366 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 1,836,500
Villa 5 + 2 in a unique eco-complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beikoz, RivaThe project is lo…
Villa 5 room villa
Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
225 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 1,066,400
Villa 4 + 1 in a unique eco-complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beikoz, RivaThe project is lo…
Villa 6 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
572 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 2,797,100
Villa 5 + 1 in a luxurious new complex by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, Sah…
Villa 5 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
533 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 2,238,800
Villa 4 + 1 in a luxurious new complex by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, Sah…
Villa 3 room villa
Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Price on request
A unique project, where you can enjoy your life in the center of Nature. Düşler Vadisi …
Villa 5 room villa
Beylikduezue, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
€ 1,618,565
KALYON MARİNA VİLLALARI Brief Skidmore Owings and Merrill, one of the world’s le…
Villa 5 room villa with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Sancaktepe, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
340 m²
€ 1,227,563
Built with 20 years of international experience and a superior-quality construction perspect…
Villa 6 room villa
Beylikduezue, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 720,000
The villas are built on the shores of Beylikduzu, a new and promising area of Istanbul. Pe…
Villa 6 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
Modern stylish villa with sea views in Istanbul, Buyukcekmece. Jacuzzi, sauna, panoramic …
Villa 5 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 525,000
Villa with a layout of 5 + 1 (five bedrooms + living room). Living area of the house is 3…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
10 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 765,000
A beautiful spacious villa for sale on a plot of 20 acres of land. The plot is flat with …
Villa Villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
€ 539,218
LUXURY SMART HOME VILLAS PROJECT OVERVIEW SKY-313 has 9000 square meters land area with…
Villa Villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
€ 611,963
PRIVATE VILLAS WITH LAKE VIEW We believe that people who lives in touch with nature are h…
Villa Villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
€ 669,249
PROJECT DETAILS SKY-191 villas in istanbul offers you a unique opportunity to get out of the…
Villa Villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
€ 113,663
A UNIQUE SEA VIEW PROJECT SKY-151 is the largest residential project in the European sid…
