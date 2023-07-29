UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Turkey
Marmara Region
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer
4
Fatih
3
Penthouse
36 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Penthouse 2 rooms
Beyoglu, Turkey
2
1
70 m²
6/6
Spacious 1+1 Flat for Sale in Beyoğlu, Firüzağa Mahallesi (Available for AIRBNB Use) …
€ 250,000
Penthouse 5 rooms
Sariyer, Turkey
5
2
297 m²
5/5
Istanbul Apartments Offering Forest and Sea Air Together in Sarıyer. Fabulous apartments are…
€ 833,000
Penthouse 3 rooms
Sariyer, Turkey
3
1
186 m²
5
Istanbul Apartments Offering Forest and Sea Air Together in Sarıyer. Fabulous apartments are…
€ 616,000
Penthouse 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
5
363 m²
4
Istanbul Apartments Close to TEM Access Road in Esenyurt. Spacious apartments are located in…
€ 716,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Beyoglu, Turkey
4
2
243 m²
9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€ 1,200,000
Penthouse 5 rooms
Kartal, Turkey
5
3
289 m²
Key-Ready Apartments in the Ideal Location of Istanbul. Great sea and island view apartments…
€ 799,000
Penthouse 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
4
255 m²
16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€ 983,000
Penthouse 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
4
250 m²
16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€ 946,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
2
285 m²
21
Islands and Sea View Chic Real Estate in Istanbul Kartal. Luxurious real estate in Istanbul …
€ 867,000
Penthouse 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
2
228 m²
6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€ 538,000
Penthouse 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
1
77 m²
4/4
New Build Investment Apartments in Istanbul for Sale. Cheap and modern studio apartments are…
€ 427,000
Penthouse 5 rooms
Sultanbeyli, Turkey
5
3
282 m²
10
Flats in Istanbul Sultanbeyli Close to the Airport and Amenities. The flats for sale are loc…
€ 616,000
Penthouse 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
3
350 m²
12/12
Luxurious Sea View Real Estate in Caddebostan Istanbul. Luxurious real estate is located in …
€ 2,590,000
Penthouse 7 rooms
Beylikduezue, Turkey
7
2
345 m²
10
Elegant Apartments with City View in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Contemporary apartments are locate…
€ 589,000
Penthouse 6 rooms
Maltepe, Turkey
6
2
150 m²
9/9
Luxe Properties with Terrace in a Complex in Istanbul Maltepe. Properties for sale in Istanb…
€ 297,000
Penthouse 5 rooms
Sariyer, Turkey
5
3
250 m²
3
Flats in Luxe Complex with Unique Bosphorus View in Istanbul. Flats for sale in Istanbul are…
€ 2,325,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
4
3
147 m²
6
Centrally Located Luxury Investment Apartments in Istanbul. Built on an area of 1670 sqm in …
€ 337,000
Penthouse 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
1
78 m²
5
Centrally Located Real Estate Close to the Beach in Kadikoy. The new-build real estate is lo…
€ 382,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
4
113 m²
Furnished Investment Properties in the Center of Kadikoy, Istanbul. The properties are locat…
€ 463,000
Penthouse 6 rooms
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
6
4
444 m²
5/6
Duplex Flat in Comprehensive Project in Istanbul Eyupsultan. The duplex flat is situated in …
€ 2,325,000
Penthouse 5 rooms
Fatih, Turkey
5
1
126 m²
4/4
Investment Penthouse at a Prime Location in Istanbul Fatih. The south-facing penthouse is re…
€ 167,000
Penthouse 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
2
350 m²
37
Apartments in Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Istanbul Kartal. The apartments are loc…
€ 944,000
Penthouse 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
4
595 m²
5
Spacious Apartments with Bosphorus View in Besiktas Istanbul. Luxury apartments are in Ortak…
€ 5,805,000
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5
2
311 m²
3
Sea View Flats in a Comprehensive Complex in Uskudar Istanbul. The flats are situated in a r…
€ 1,285,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
128 m²
4/4
Spacious Duplex Apartment with Bosphorus View in Istanbul Beyoglu. The duplex apartment with…
€ 1,060,000
Penthouse 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
2
324 m²
Real Estate Close to Access Roads and Metrobus in Istanbul. The real estate is located in Us…
€ 881,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
2
203 m²
Real Estate Close to Access Roads and Metrobus in Istanbul. The real estate is located in Us…
€ 629,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
4
2
134 m²
14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€ 408,000
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
3
2
117 m²
14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€ 357,000
Penthouse 2 rooms
Fatih, Turkey
2
1
45 m²
3/3
Stylish Flat with Spacious Interior in Istanbul Fatih. The investment flat is situated in an…
€ 72,000
