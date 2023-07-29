Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Penthouse 2 rooms in Beyoglu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/6
Spacious 1+1 Flat for Sale in Beyoğlu, Firüzağa Mahallesi (Available for AIRBNB Use) …
€ 250,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Sariyer, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 297 m²
Floor 5/5
Istanbul Apartments Offering Forest and Sea Air Together in Sarıyer. Fabulous apartments are…
€ 833,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Sariyer, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 5
Istanbul Apartments Offering Forest and Sea Air Together in Sarıyer. Fabulous apartments are…
€ 616,000
Penthouse 7 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 4
Istanbul Apartments Close to TEM Access Road in Esenyurt. Spacious apartments are located in…
€ 716,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Beyoglu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€ 1,200,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Kartal, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
Key-Ready Apartments in the Ideal Location of Istanbul. Great sea and island view apartments…
€ 799,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€ 983,000
Penthouse 7 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€ 946,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 21
Islands and Sea View Chic Real Estate in Istanbul Kartal. Luxurious real estate in Istanbul …
€ 867,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€ 538,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/4
New Build Investment Apartments in Istanbul for Sale. Cheap and modern studio apartments are…
€ 427,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Sultanbeyli, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Sultanbeyli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 10
Flats in Istanbul Sultanbeyli Close to the Airport and Amenities. The flats for sale are loc…
€ 616,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 12/12
Luxurious Sea View Real Estate in Caddebostan Istanbul. Luxurious real estate is located in …
€ 2,590,000
Penthouse 7 rooms in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 10
Elegant Apartments with City View in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Contemporary apartments are locate…
€ 589,000
Penthouse 6 rooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 9/9
Luxe Properties with Terrace in a Complex in Istanbul Maltepe. Properties for sale in Istanb…
€ 297,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Sariyer, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Flats in Luxe Complex with Unique Bosphorus View in Istanbul. Flats for sale in Istanbul are…
€ 2,325,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 6
Centrally Located Luxury Investment Apartments in Istanbul. Built on an area of 1670 sqm in …
€ 337,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 5
Centrally Located Real Estate Close to the Beach in Kadikoy. The new-build real estate is lo…
€ 382,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 113 m²
Furnished Investment Properties in the Center of Kadikoy, Istanbul. The properties are locat…
€ 463,000
Penthouse 6 rooms in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 444 m²
Floor 5/6
Duplex Flat in Comprehensive Project in Istanbul Eyupsultan. The duplex flat is situated in …
€ 2,325,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Fatih, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 4/4
Investment Penthouse at a Prime Location in Istanbul Fatih. The south-facing penthouse is re…
€ 167,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 37
Apartments in Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Istanbul Kartal. The apartments are loc…
€ 944,000
Penthouse 7 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Apartments with Bosphorus View in Besiktas Istanbul. Luxury apartments are in Ortak…
€ 5,805,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Flats in a Comprehensive Complex in Uskudar Istanbul. The flats are situated in a r…
€ 1,285,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Duplex Apartment with Bosphorus View in Istanbul Beyoglu. The duplex apartment with…
€ 1,060,000
Penthouse 6 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 324 m²
Real Estate Close to Access Roads and Metrobus in Istanbul. The real estate is located in Us…
€ 881,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Real Estate Close to Access Roads and Metrobus in Istanbul. The real estate is located in Us…
€ 629,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€ 408,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€ 357,000
Penthouse 2 rooms in Fatih, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/3
Stylish Flat with Spacious Interior in Istanbul Fatih. The investment flat is situated in an…
€ 72,000

