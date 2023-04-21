Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Murcia, Spain

Torre Pacheco
4
Alhama de Murcia
2
Bajo Guadalentin
2
San Pedro del Pinatar
2
Aguilas
1
Alto Guadalentin
1
9 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 147,500
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 67 m²
€ 329,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN A PRIVATE COMPLEX IN THE PROVINCE OF MURCIA Newly built resi…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 67 m²
€ 319,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 67 m²
€ 319,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 67 m²
€ 319,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 139,900
4 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 4 bedrooms & 2 b…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 119,900
3 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 3 bedrooms & 2 b…
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aguilas, Spain
1 bath 57 m²
€ 210,000
Luxury penthouses overlooking the sea in Aguilas - Costa Calida . These luxury brand new 1, …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 131,900
2 beds penthouses with private solarium overlooking golf course in Condado de Alhama Golf Re…

