  Realting.com
  Spain
  Murcia
  Chalets

Chalets for sale in Murcia, Spain

San Javier
9
Torre Pacheco
5
San Pedro del Pinatar
2
16 properties total found
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 98 m²
€ 261,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 263,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 152 m²
€ 380,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
4 bath 143 m²
€ 339,000
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 68 m²
€ 249,950
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 269,950
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 76 m²
€ 223,500
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath 115 m²
€ 278,500
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath 123 m²
€ 319,500
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 125 m²
€ 363,000
Chalet 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 77 m²
€ 225,500
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 289,500
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 94 m²
€ 319,950
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 249,900
Chalet 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 209,900
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 111 m²
€ 324,000

Properties features in Murcia, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
