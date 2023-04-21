Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalows for sale in Murcia, Spain

Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 249,950
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 66 m²
€ 179,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 68 m²
€ 235,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 64 m²
€ 199,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Las Beatas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Las Beatas, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 285,950
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Las Beatas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Las Beatas, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 249,950
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Las Beatas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Las Beatas, Spain
2 bath 66 m²
€ 179,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 63 m²
€ 279,950
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Las Beatas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Las Beatas, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 215,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 259,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 94 m²
€ 312,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 129,570
Nice second-hand bungalow located in San Cayetano which is near San Javier with beautiful vi…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 299,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of bea…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 259,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of bea…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 63 m²
€ 279,950
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF APARTMENTS IN LO PAGAN New Build residential complex of apartment…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 63 m²
€ 267,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF APARTMENTS IN LO PAGAN New Build residential complex of apartment…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 249,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN MAR DE CRISTAL New build residetial complex of beautiful c…
Bungalow 3 rooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 279,950
On sale a new bungalow in San Pedro del Pinatar 300 meters from the seaBungalow with an area…
Bungalow 3 rooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 267,000
Bungalow 3 rooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 239,900
New bungalow in a Mediterranean-style residential complex in the city of San Pedro del Pinat…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 69 m²
€ 250,950
Group of completely equipped modem three-bedroomed homes, at just a two-minute walk from the…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 312,000
Fantastic upper floor apartment in Santiago de la Ribera. Just 10 minutes walk from the beac…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 302,000
Fantastic low floor apartment in Santiago de la Ribera. Just 10 minutes walk from the beach.…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 66 m²
€ 179,000
This residential is located less than 1km from the Natural Park of the Salinas of San Pedro …

