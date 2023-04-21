Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Orihuela
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Orihuela, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
527 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Zenia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 389,000
3 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 469,900
3 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 299,900
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 229,900
3 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
3 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 254,000
Apartments in Villamartin, Orihuela Costa, Alicante 3 blocks of 24 apartments with very larg…
2 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 220,000
Apartments in Villamartin, Orihuela Costa, Alicante 3 blocks of 24 apartments with very larg…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 379,905
Vista Azul XXXVI is a residential complex consisting of apartments and semi-detached chalets…
2 room apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath 64 m²
€ 244,500
3 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 265,000
3 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 185,950
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 54 m²
€ 339,900
3 room apartment in La Zenia, Spain
3 room apartment
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath 108 m²
€ 279,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 101 m²
€ 399,900
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 61 m²
€ 259,900
2 room apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
1 bath
€ 129,900
3 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
€ 139,900
2 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath
€ 399,990
2 room apartment in Playa Flamenca I, Spain
2 room apartment
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 215,000
3 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
3 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 234,000
3 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
3 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 165,000
2 room apartment in Playa Flamenca I, Spain
2 room apartment
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 189,900
2 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 219,000
2 room apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
1 bath 80 m²
€ 185,000
3 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
3 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 79 m²
€ 239,000
2 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 77 m²
€ 184,000
2 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 76 m²
€ 322,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 62 m²
€ 199,000
3 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
3 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 102 m²
€ 218,000
2 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
1 bath 128 m²
€ 234,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir