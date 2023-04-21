Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Orihuela

Residential properties for sale in Orihuela, Spain

1 217 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Zenia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 389,000
3 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 469,900
3 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 299,900
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 229,900
3 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
3 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 254,000
Apartments in Villamartin, Orihuela Costa, Alicante 3 blocks of 24 apartments with very larg…
2 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 220,000
Apartments in Villamartin, Orihuela Costa, Alicante 3 blocks of 24 apartments with very larg…
Villa 2 room villa in La Zenia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 189,900
Villa 2 room villa in Cabo Roig, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Cabo Roig, Spain
2 bath 68 m²
€ 99,000
Villa 3 room villa in Villa Martin, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 147,500
Villa 3 room villa in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath 130 m²
€ 580,000
Villa 3 room villa in La Zenia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 340,000
Villa 3 room villa in La Zenia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
La Zenia, Spain
3 bath 159 m²
€ 395,000
Villa 4 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 197 m²
€ 1,050,000
Villa 3 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath 194 m²
€ 1,050,000
Villa 3 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 156 m²
€ 845,000
Villa 2 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 700,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 379,905
Vista Azul XXXVI is a residential complex consisting of apartments and semi-detached chalets…
2 room apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath 64 m²
€ 244,500
3 room townhouse in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 126 m²
€ 250,000
Villa 3 room villa in Entre Naranjos, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Entre Naranjos, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 359,000
Villa 3 room villa in La Zenia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath 111 m²
€ 385,000
Villa 4 room villa in Entre Naranjos, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Entre Naranjos, Spain
3 bath 144 m²
€ 429,000
3 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 265,000
3 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 185,950
Villa 3 room villa in Entre Naranjos, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Entre Naranjos, Spain
3 bath 109 m²
€ 314,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 54 m²
€ 339,900
3 room apartment in La Zenia, Spain
3 room apartment
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath 108 m²
€ 279,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 101 m²
€ 399,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 61 m²
€ 269,900
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 61 m²
€ 259,900
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir