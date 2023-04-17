Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Barcelona
  5. Baix Llobregat
  6. Martorell

Residential properties for sale in Martorell, Spain

10 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Martorell, Spain
3 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 345,000
We offer an apartment with a tourist license in an elite complex located in a residential ar…
4 room apartmentin Martorell, Spain
4 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
3 bath 137 m²
€ 590,000
First line from the sea and the beach on the Spanish Costa Blanca. Punta Prima, 5 km from…
2 room apartmentin Martorell, Spain
2 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 154,900
The new urbanization offers apartments (70 sqm) on the ground floor with a garden (garden ar…
3 room apartmentin Martorell, Spain
3 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
2 bath 112 m²
€ 195,000
New apartments in the prestigious urbanization of Villa Amalia in Spain, Costa Blanca, La Ve…
Villa 3 room villain Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
385 m²
€ 1,590,000
Superb luxury villa in Spain, between Benidorm and Altea. Albir area is one of the best priv…
Villa 3 room villain Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
506 m²
€ 2,200,000
Detached house with unique architecture, built by the owners in 2005, located in the immedia…
Villa 4 room villain Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
4 bath 465 m²
€ 895,000
New villa with sea views located in the area near Benissa between Calpe and Moraira. Coast o…
Villa Villain Martorell, Spain
Villa Villa
Martorell, Spain
€ 342,995
Welcome to modern villas with sea views in the popular area of ​​Cabo Roig! The houses consi…
Villa 4 room villain Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
3 bath 134 m²
€ 390,000
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
Villa 3 room villain Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
4 bath 156 m²
€ 499,000
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
Realting.com
Go