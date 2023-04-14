UAE
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
313 properties total found
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 135,000
Spacious apartment with an underground garage, located in Orchet near the city center, Orche…
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 495,000
Duplex apartments on the beachfront in Villajoyosa, Alicante. Magnificent luxury apartments …
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
62 m²
€ 310,000
Apartments 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
1 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
39 m²
€ 240,000
Apartments 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
102 m²
€ 584,000
Penthouses 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
114 m²
10 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale apartment in Villachoyos in the Cala de finestrat area, located on the 10th floor. …
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 215,000
Introducing a comfortable two-bedroom apartment in a green area.Housing is suitable for both…
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
101 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 690,000
A comfortable penthouse in a new closed complex from a developer in Villachoyos. The residen…
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
113 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 898,000
A comfortable penthouse in a new closed complex from a developer in Villachoyos.Apartments o…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
65 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 495,000
Introducing modern apartments in a new indoor complex from a developer in Villachoyos.Apartm…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 540,000
Modern apartments in a new indoor complex from a developer in Villachoyos. In just a few min…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
80 m²
€ 305,900
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
4 Floor
€ 160,000
Modern and comfortable apartment in Cala de Finestrat.In a one-bedroom apartment with an are…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
98 m²
9 Floor
€ 187,000
For sale apartment in Villajoyos in the Cala Villajoyosa area, located on the 9th floor. The…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
€ 235,000
Great apartment in a privileged area of the port of Villajoyosa just one minute from the por…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
144 m²
2 Floor
€ 550,000
Magnificent apartment with sea viewAre you looking for an oasis of calm by the sea? This apa…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
€ 157,500
The apartment located near the port of Villajoyosa, central beach and Estudiante beach. The …
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
110 m²
6 Floor
€ 185,000
The three-room apartment is located in the privileged area of VillaHoyos, just a 5-minute wa…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
65 m²
€ 166,000
Apartment in Villajoyosa Cala Villajoyosa area, near the beach, family park, variety of comm…
4 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
144 m²
€ 190,000
Four-room apartment with fitted wardrobes, two renovated bathrooms, one with a bathtub built…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
50 m²
€ 66,000
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 128,000
Apartment with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen with utility rooms, a living room an…
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
85 m²
2 Floor
€ 98,000
For sale apartment in Villachoyos in the Centro area, located on the 2nd floor. The total ar…
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
90 m²
3 Floor
€ 108,000
For sale apartment in Villachoyos in the Centro area, located on the 3rd floor. The total ar…
1 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
46 m²
€ 155,000
For sale apartment in Villachoyos in the Casco Antiguo area. The total area of 46.00 m2 cons…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
165 m²
€ 898,000
Duplex penthouse in Villajoyosa with the best sea views in a prestigious residential complex…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
320 m²
€ 1,407,000
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
122 m²
€ 480,000
Residential, 25 beachfront homes A private urbanization of apartments, penthouses a…
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
90 m²
€ 150,000
Apartment newly renovated and furnished. Wheelchair accessible, suitable disabled. Aluminum …
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
166 m²
€ 299,900
A unique new complex in Finestrat, located within the Puig Campana golf course and with spec…
