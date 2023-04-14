UAE
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Estepona, Spain
140 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 405,000
Brand new 2 bedrooms apartment, in a new completed complex in the area of Cancelada, between…
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
150 m²
€ 615,000
For sale this new development under construction, modern apartments and penthouses of 2 and …
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
137 m²
€ 1,195,000
This beautiful ground floor luxury apartment, completely renovated, is located in the urbani…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
133 m²
€ 899,000
A sunny, bright flat with very relaxing panoramic views. Distributed over two levels. On the…
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4 bath
212 m²
€ 1,295,000
Apartments in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol 140 homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, the reside…
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Estepona, Spain
1 bath
€ 127,000
One bedroom duplex flat with parking and swimming pool. Property for sale in the east entran…
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,295,000
Recently renovated Ground Floor Apartment. The apartment has a large terrace, 4 bedrooms and…
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
138 m²
€ 350,000
Apartment for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 ba…
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
152 m²
€ 455,000
Ground floor apartment for sale in Bahía de la Plata, Estepona, with bedroom 2, bathroom 2, …
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
123 m²
€ 580,000
Sunset Plazaamar Estepona, a modern and exclusive building with only 12 apartments with 1, 2…
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
348 m²
€ 1,860,000
Velaya is an exclusive residential complex on the first line of the beach on the New Golden …
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
€ 610,000
FIRST LINE OF A FIVE COMPLEX - PENTHAUS WITH PRIVATE POOL An exclusive penthouse, built and …
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
€ 420,000
Exclusive apartment built and equipped with high quality materials and luxurious finishes, i…
1 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
99 m²
€ 230,000
Prices from 190,000 € to 590,000 € New complex of apartments in Estepon! Apartments with 2…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
201 m²
€ 470,000
Cortijo del Golf is located in the famous and prestigious El Campanario area, in the municip…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
127 m²
€ 322,500
NEW HOTEL PENTHAUSES Just a few minutes from Estepona, 150 meters from the beach, there is…
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
€ 298,700
95 apartments with 1.2 and 3 bedrooms in the center of Estepona from € 163 700 to € 298 700!…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 311,000
PRICES OF THE SPECIAL PROPOSAL are REDUCED !!! APARTMENTS AND TAUNHAUSES FROM 220,000 € TO …
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
219 m²
€ 583,000
The complex is located on the New Golden Mile, between Merbella and Estepona, a few kilomete…
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
220 m²
€ 525,000
The complex is located on the New Golden Mile, between Merbella and Estepona, a few kilomete…
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
249 m²
€ 682,000
The complex is located on the New Golden Mile, between Merbella and Estepona, a few kilomete…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
207 m²
€ 1,980,000
This is a new modern complex on the coast of Estepona, where you can live all year round. Li…
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
202 m²
€ 1,304,000
This is a new modern complex on the Estepona coast, where you can live all year round. Light…
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 497,000
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
187 m²
€ 2,956,000
Luxury project on the seafront with an area of almost 10,000 m2. The complex consists of apa…
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
€ 317,000
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
212 m²
€ 1,342,000
Luxury project on the seafront with an area of almost 10,000 m2. The complex consists of apa…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
