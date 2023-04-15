Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Campello
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in el Campello, Spain

Villa 4 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 205 m²
€ 250,000
Chalet 6 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 510 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
Casamayor presents this magnificent modern-style villa with elegant typical Mediterranean ar…
Chalet 3 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 240 m²
€ 549,000
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three d…
5 room housein el Campello, Spain
5 room house
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 441 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,135,000
We present you this great independent villa that we have for sale, it is located in Pueblo A…
Villa 3 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 265 m²
€ 899,000
Villa for sale in El Campelo in the Venta Lanuza area. The total area of 265.00 m2, the plot…
Villa 3 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 265 m²
€ 899,000
Open front villa in glass to appreciate the wide panoramic view of the sea and magnificent C…
Bungalow 6 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Bungalow 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 290 m²
€ 467,000
Apartment building with sea views and a few meters from Muchavista Beach.Very spacious and b…
5 room housein el Campello, Spain
5 room house
el Campello, Spain
240 m²
€ 310,000
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
7 bath 450 m²
€ 1,310,000
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 248 m²
€ 695,000
Bungalow for sale in El Campello in the Campello Playa area. The total area of 248.00 m2, th…
5 room housein el Campello, Spain
5 room house
el Campello, Spain
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,085,000
We offer a separate villa on the first line of the sea. The villa is located on a plot of 12…
Villa 9 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
el Campello, Spain
6 bath 668 m²
€ 1,280,000
Villa for sale in Alicante in La Font. The total area is 668.00 m2, plot of 2214 m2, villa b…
Villa 9 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
el Campello, Spain
6 bath 668 m²
€ 1,380,000
Villa for sale in Alicante in La Font. The total area is 668.00 m2, plot of 2214 m2, villa b…
3 room housein el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 221 m² Number of floors 3
€ 640,000
We present the new modern villa in El Campello. El Campello –, a beautiful tourist city and …
3 room housein el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 213 m² Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
We present the new modern villa in El Campello. El Campello –, a beautiful tourist city and …
3 room housein el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 331 m² Number of floors 3
€ 660,000
We present the new modern villa in the city of El Campello. Campello –, a beautiful tourist …
3 room housein el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 260 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
Villa 4 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 242 m²
€ 735,000
House for sale in El Campelo in the Pueblo español area. The total area of 242.00 m2, built …
Villa 3 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 220 m²
€ 819,900
Villa 5 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
el Campello, Spain
4 bath 237 m² 1 Floor
€ 340,000
Villa 3 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 269 m²
€ 685,000
House for sale in Alicante in La Font. The total area of 269.00 m2, the plot of 570 m2, the …
