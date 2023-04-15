UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Campello
Houses
Houses for sale in el Campello, Spain
House
Clear all
67 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
2 bath
205 m²
€ 250,000
Chalet 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
18 Number of rooms
5 bath
510 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Casamayor presents this magnificent modern-style villa with elegant typical Mediterranean ar…
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath
240 m²
€ 549,000
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three d…
5 room house
el Campello, Spain
3 bath
441 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,135,000
We present you this great independent villa that we have for sale, it is located in Pueblo A…
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath
265 m²
€ 899,000
Villa for sale in El Campelo in the Venta Lanuza area. The total area of 265.00 m2, the plot…
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath
265 m²
€ 899,000
Open front villa in glass to appreciate the wide panoramic view of the sea and magnificent C…
Bungalow 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
3 bath
290 m²
€ 467,000
Apartment building with sea views and a few meters from Muchavista Beach.Very spacious and b…
5 room house
el Campello, Spain
240 m²
€ 310,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
7 bath
450 m²
€ 1,310,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath
248 m²
€ 695,000
Bungalow for sale in El Campello in the Campello Playa area. The total area of 248.00 m2, th…
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath
108 m²
€ 364,900
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
4 bath
450 m²
€ 1,800,000
Construction of 10 semi-detached houses on the beachfront in Muchavista~ ~ Its exclusive loc…
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath
220 m²
€ 849,900
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath
220 m²
€ 849,900
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath
108 m²
€ 364,900
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
4 bath
450 m²
€ 1,800,000
Construction of 10 semi-detached houses on the beachfront in Muchavista~ ~ Its exclusive loc…
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath
220 m²
€ 849,900
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath
108 m²
€ 364,900
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
4 bath
450 m²
€ 1,800,000
Construction of 10 semi-detached houses on the beachfront in Muchavista~ ~ Its exclusive loc…
5 room house
el Campello, Spain
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
400 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,085,000
We offer a separate villa on the first line of the sea. The villa is located on a plot of 12…
Villa 9 room villa
el Campello, Spain
6 bath
668 m²
€ 1,280,000
Villa for sale in Alicante in La Font. The total area is 668.00 m2, plot of 2214 m2, villa b…
Villa 9 room villa
el Campello, Spain
6 bath
668 m²
€ 1,380,000
Villa for sale in Alicante in La Font. The total area is 668.00 m2, plot of 2214 m2, villa b…
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
221 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 640,000
We present the new modern villa in El Campello. El Campello –, a beautiful tourist city and …
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
213 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
We present the new modern villa in El Campello. El Campello –, a beautiful tourist city and …
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
331 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 660,000
We present the new modern villa in the city of El Campello. Campello –, a beautiful tourist …
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
260 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath
242 m²
€ 735,000
House for sale in El Campelo in the Pueblo español area. The total area of 242.00 m2, built …
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
2 bath
220 m²
€ 819,900
Villa 5 room villa
el Campello, Spain
4 bath
237 m²
1 Floor
€ 340,000
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath
269 m²
€ 685,000
House for sale in Alicante in La Font. The total area of 269.00 m2, the plot of 570 m2, the …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map