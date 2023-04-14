Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Santa Pola
76
Elx Elche
50
Crevillent
1
127 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 535,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
Villa 4 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath 200 m²
€ 430,000
Luxury villa in Arenales del Sol on a plot of 400m2, 2 floors with swimming pool, barbecue a…
3 room housein Elx Elche, Spain
3 room house
Elx Elche, Spain
85 m²
€ 310,000
3 room housein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room house
Santa Pola, Spain
151 m²
€ 346,000
3 room housein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room house
Santa Pola, Spain
151 m²
€ 346,000
3 room housein Elx Elche, Spain
3 room house
Elx Elche, Spain
284 m²
€ 549,000
4 room housein Elx Elche, Spain
4 room house
Elx Elche, Spain
185 m²
€ 510,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 149 m² Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the city of Gran Alakant. Townhouse has three levels…
3 room housein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room house
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 108 m² Number of floors 3
€ 278,500
Introducing the new adjoining house in Gran Alakant. House, with an area of 107 square meter…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Elx Elche, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 202 m²
€ 185,000
Centennial house in Elche, facing East, can be built under + 5 floors, there is currently a …
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath 399 m²
€ 549,000
New luxury villas in Font del Llop, Alicante Our villas consist of two collective houses wit…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 88 m²
€ 285,000
BUNGALOWS IN SANTIAGO BERNABEU AREA IN SANTA POLA !!! Located on the second line of Playa S…
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
3 bath 85 m²
€ 285,000
3 BEDROOM BUNGALOWS IN EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL IN GRAN ALACANT! Discover this exclusive resid…
Villa 4 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 175 m²
€ 510,000
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m²
€ 285,000
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
1 bath 705 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa 6 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
6 bath
€ 700,000
Bungalow 7 bedroomsin Elx Elche, Spain
Bungalow 7 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
4 bath
€ 950,000
Bungalow in Elce ID D11690
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
€ 550,000
House in Elce ID D12131
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Elx Elche, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
5 bath
€ 425,000
Villa 9 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
5 bath
€ 300,000
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath
€ 300,000
Villa 5 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
6 bath
€ 399,000
House in Elce ID D12002
Villa 5 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath
€ 430,000
House in Elce ID D12276
Villa 6 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
4 bath
€ 780,000
Villa 4 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
€ 390,000
Bungalow 4 bedroomsin Elx Elche, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
1 bath
€ 250,000
Bungalow 5 bedroomsin Elx Elche, Spain
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
3 bath
€ 475,000
Bungalow in Elce ID D12481
Bungalow 5 bedroomsin Elx Elche, Spain
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
1 bath
€ 199,000
Bungalow 5 bedroomsin Elx Elche, Spain
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
5 bath
€ 289,500

