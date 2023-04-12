Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Spain

Cottage 6 bedroomsin Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
3 bath 2 500 m²
€ 495,000
We have for sale a rustic finca in a great location, being five minutes from the south airpo…
Cottagein Marbella, Spain
Cottage
Marbella, Spain
180 m²
€ 800,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;800,000 to €&nbsp;850,000. [Beds: 3 - …
Cottagein Mijas, Spain
Cottage
Mijas, Spain
122 m²
€ 260,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;260,000 to €&nbsp;499,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Cottagein Marbella, Spain
Cottage
Marbella, Spain
298 m²
€ 1,602,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;1,602,000 to €&nbsp;1,934,000. [Beds: …
Cottagein Estepona, Spain
Cottage
Estepona, Spain
101 m²
€ 409,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;409,000 to €&nbsp;688,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Cottagein Marbella, Spain
Cottage
Marbella, Spain
243 m²
€ 1,025,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;1,025,000 to €&nbsp;1,217,000. [Beds: …
Cottagein Marbella, Spain
Cottage
Marbella, Spain
307 m²
€ 699,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;699,000 to €&nbsp;749,000. [Beds: 3 - …
Cottagein Marbella, Spain
Cottage
Marbella, Spain
412 m²
€ 1,495,950
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;1,495,950 to €&nbsp;1,849,950. [Beds: …
Cottagein Estepona, Spain
Cottage
Estepona, Spain
145 m²
€ 462,372
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;462,372 to €&nbsp;532,051. [Beds: 4 - …
Cottagein Benahavis, Spain
Cottage
Benahavis, Spain
365 m²
€ 975,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;975,000 to €&nbsp;1,390,000. [Beds: 3 …
Cottagein Estepona, Spain
Cottage
Estepona, Spain
156 m²
€ 439,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;439,000 to €&nbsp;798,500. [Beds: 3 - …
Cottagein Estepona, Spain
Cottage
Estepona, Spain
205 m²
€ 2,550,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;2,550,000 to €&nbsp;2,550,000. [Beds: …
Cottagein Estepona, Spain
Cottage
Estepona, Spain
166 m²
€ 580,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;580,000 to €&nbsp;590,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Cottagein Mijas, Spain
Cottage
Mijas, Spain
181 m²
€ 598,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;598,000 to €&nbsp;598,000. [Beds: 3 - …
Cottagein Benalmadena, Spain
Cottage
Benalmadena, Spain
178 m²
€ 486,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;486,000 to €&nbsp;586,000. [Beds: 3 - …

