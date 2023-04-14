Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

Granadilla de Abona
3
Santiago del Teide
3
Adeje
2
San Miguel de Abona
1
10 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Santiago del Teide, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 473,500
High quality, spacious penthouse for sale in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar complex in the…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Santiago del Teide, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 497,000
For sale there is a high-quality spacious penthouse in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar comp…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Santiago del Teide, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 460,000
Spacious and bright penthouse for sale in a picturesque area of the southwestern coast of Te…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
1 bath 95 m²
€ 269,000
A spacious penthouse for sale in the tourist area, in the Sotavento residential complex in s…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
3 bath 120 m²
€ 315,000
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 169,000
On sale is a beautiful penthouse, which is located in Las Chafiras. The penthouse is located…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Miraverde, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 75 m²
€ 289,000
On sale is a bungalow located in the San Eugenio zone on Finlandia Street. The bungalow c…
Penthousein Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
61 m²
€ 205,000
Cozy penthouse for sale in a tourist town in southern Tenerife, a few meters from La Tejita …
Penthouse 1 bedroomin Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
60 m²
€ 230,000
A beautiful penthouse for sale on the southern coast of Tenerife is a few meters from the be…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
365 m²
€ 950,000
Stunning penthouse on the first line of the beach in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, located in a p…

