Real Estate Glossary
Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Calp, Spain
586 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2
67 m²
€ 170,500
Great opportunity! Ideal flat to live all year round or as a rental investment.Private resid…
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3
1
67 m²
3
€ 166,000
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
5
6
1 095 m²
€ 2,999,000
DescriptionStunning Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Plot area: …
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3
2
€ 111,500
For sale apartment in the center of Calpe, near Mercadona, near the clinic, school, shops, c…
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3
2
€ 180,000
The apartment is located in a building that was built 15 years ago. The apartment has 3 dou…
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2
1
93 m²
€ 220,000
Excellent apartment on the 1st line in Calpe, Arenal beach. Chic sea and Peñón de Ifach mou…
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3
3
90 m²
€ 690,000
Available options include 1 or 2 bedroom apartments, ( three-level apartments ) or two impre…
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3
2
86 m²
€ 398,500
NEW PROJECT IN CALP A spectacular building with a modern and avant-garde design, designed t…
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3
2
85 m²
€ 319,000
The new complex, located in the tourist town of Calpe, consists of 3-room apartments, in the…
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1
1
77 m²
€ 192,000
Apartment on the first line of La Fossa Beach. The total area of 77 m ² is distributed in t…
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2
2
59 m²
€ 185,000
This apartment building, built in 2009, is an ideal option for living in Calpe. It is locate…
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3
3
316 m²
€ 690,000
Beautiful penthouse of 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 1 toilet, a spacious living room and a se…
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2
2
137 m²
€ 269,000
Magnificent penthouse duplex with 2 or 3 bedrooms on the first line of the Levante beach, lo…
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
3
4
230 m²
€ 1,700,000
Villa on the first line in Benissa. Incredible sea view. Renovated in 2004. Land area — 1…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
4
418 m²
€ 2,375,000
House on the first line of the sea in Benissa
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1
1
70 m²
€ 210,000
UNDERSTANDING!!!!! From € 235,000 to € 210,000 Modern apartment on the second, first line o…
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1
1
55 m²
€ 109,900
Closed urbanization with a private pool and tennis court. Private parking Total area 55…
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1
1
68 m²
€ 125,200
Magnificent beach apartment in Calpe with sea view! Closed urbanization with private pool a…
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1
1
50 m²
€ 144,900
Magnificent apartment in Calpe on the 1st line with sea view! Located at the best beach of …
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1
1
60 m²
€ 185,000
Apartment in Calpe with sea views, in a closed urbanization with a private garden and pool, …
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1
1
45 m²
€ 169,000
Excellent apartment in a closed urbanization with a private outdoor terrace and sea views a …
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
3
2
136 m²
€ 360,000
Sale of a magnificent townhouse in Mirador de Bassetes. It has a private pool and beautiful…
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
3
2
176 m²
€ 179,000
A magnificent two-level townhouse with breathtaking mountain views. It consists of 176.20 m…
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2
2
126 m²
€ 329,000
Magnificent apartment on the first coastline. Exclusive apartment on the first line of La Fo…
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
5
6
650 m²
€ 3,700,000
This magnificent, luxurious villa on the second line of the sea, in the construction of whic…
Villa 2 room villa
Calp, Spain
2
5
600 m²
€ 3,200,000
This magnificent property is divided into three spacious floors. On the ground floor there …
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
4
450 m²
€ 1,700,000
This attractive modern villa near the beach ( 400 m ) in Calpe offers beautiful views of the…
Villa 6 room villa
Calp, Spain
6
6
332 m²
€ 2,200,000
Modern villa with beautiful sea views. The house has only 6 bedrooms and bathrooms, distrib…
4 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4
3
122 m²
€ 730,000
Available options include 1 or 2 bedroom apartments, ( three-level apartments ) or two impre…
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2
2
74 m²
€ 330,000
Available options include 1 or 2 bedroom apartments, ( three-level apartments ) or two impre…
