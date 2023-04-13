UAE
466 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
3/24 Floor
€ 235,000
Introducing the new indoor residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolita…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
431 m²
30/30 Floor
€ 1,690,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
175 m²
29/30 Floor
€ 1,049,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
199 m²
26/30 Floor
€ 1,159,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
6/30 Floor
€ 545,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
9/30 Floor
€ 603,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
7/30 Floor
€ 402,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
65 m²
€ 125,000
The apartment is completely renovated with good taste and good materials. Its location is id…
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
106 m²
2 Floor
€ 230,000
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
102 m²
2 Floor
€ 450,000
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
144 m²
2 Floor
€ 545,000
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
198 m²
26 Floor
€ 1,159,000
Apartments in a new building on the beach of Poniente, BenidormDeparture from your new home,…
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
54 m²
€ 215,000
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 293,000
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
93 m²
€ 395,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
334 m²
€ 880,000
Apartments in a new building with excellent common areas.Sea and nature as a backdrop for yo…
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
75 m²
2 Floor
€ 338,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
91 m²
16 Floor
€ 250,000
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
€ 387,450
Apartment for sale located on the first line of the west beach of Benidorm, on Avenida Armad…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
156 m²
12 Floor
€ 260,000
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
91 m²
12 Floor
€ 230,000
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
91 m²
22 Floor
€ 500,000
Introducing the chic spacious apartment located on the first line of the Levante beach in Be…
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
165 m²
17 Floor
€ 540,000
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
68 m²
€ 173,000
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 420,000
Introducing a unique spacious apartment with sea and mountain views in Benidorm.Apartment wi…
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
77 m²
3 Floor
€ 195,000
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
59 m²
11 Floor
€ 143,000
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
163 m²
11 Floor
€ 385,000
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 222,000
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
92 m²
22 Floor
€ 315,000
