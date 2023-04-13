Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Benidorm, Spain

466 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 3/24 Floor
€ 235,000
Introducing the new indoor residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolita…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 431 m² 30/30 Floor
€ 1,690,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 175 m² 29/30 Floor
€ 1,049,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 199 m² 26/30 Floor
€ 1,159,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 6/30 Floor
€ 545,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 9/30 Floor
€ 603,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 7/30 Floor
€ 402,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 125,000
The apartment is completely renovated with good taste and good materials. Its location is id…
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 106 m² 2 Floor
€ 230,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 102 m² 2 Floor
€ 450,000
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 144 m² 2 Floor
€ 545,000
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 198 m² 26 Floor
€ 1,159,000
Apartments in a new building on the beach of Poniente, BenidormDeparture from your new home,…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 54 m²
€ 215,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 293,000
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 395,000
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 334 m²
€ 880,000
Apartments in a new building with excellent common areas.Sea and nature as a backdrop for yo…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 75 m² 2 Floor
€ 338,000
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 91 m² 16 Floor
€ 250,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
€ 387,450
Apartment for sale located on the first line of the west beach of Benidorm, on Avenida Armad…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 156 m² 12 Floor
€ 260,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 91 m² 12 Floor
€ 230,000
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 91 m² 22 Floor
€ 500,000
Introducing the chic spacious apartment located on the first line of the Levante beach in Be…
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 165 m² 17 Floor
€ 540,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 68 m²
€ 173,000
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m² Number of floors 4
€ 420,000
Introducing a unique spacious apartment with sea and mountain views in Benidorm.Apartment wi…
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 77 m² 3 Floor
€ 195,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 59 m² 11 Floor
€ 143,000
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 163 m² 11 Floor
€ 385,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 222,000
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 92 m² 22 Floor
€ 315,000
