Apartments for sale in Altea, Spain

53 properties total found
5 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
5 room apartment
Altea, Spain
4 bath 256 m²
€ 1,700,000
Villa for sale in Altea Hills, Costa Blanca The house has two heights and is distributed as …
3 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 95 m²
€ 233,000
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
1 bath 50 m²
€ 144,900
4 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
4 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath
€ 325,000
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath
€ 505,000
3 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 243 m²
€ 1,495,000
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 272,000
FLAT IN FIRST LINE OF THE BEACH~ ~ Fantastic flat in first line of the beach of Mascarat, in…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 272,000
FLAT IN FIRST LINE OF THE BEACH~ ~ Fantastic flat in first line of the beach of Mascarat, in…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 272,000
FLAT IN FIRST LINE OF THE BEACH~ ~ Fantastic flat in first line of the beach of Mascarat, in…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 220 m²
€ 750,000
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
3 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 225 m²
€ 850,000
DescriptionLuxurious, modern apartment on the 1st sea line of Mascarat beach (Altea) in Spai…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,500,000
The magnificent designer penthouse is located in a prestigious area and has 4 bedrooms, 3 ba…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
4 bath 212 m²
€ 1,200,000
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!Penthou…
1 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
1 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 174,000
Penthousein Altea, Spain
Penthouse
Altea, Spain
254 m²
€ 595,000
DescriptionFor sale Penthouse Lux with stunning sea views, located in the best exclusive res…
3 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
3 bath 579 m²
€ 1,700,000
Apartment in Altea Hills, Altea. Luxury apartments with stunning views located in one of the…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 320,000
Apartments on the seafront in Altea. They consist of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with large…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
1 bath 143 m² 1 Floor
€ 399,000
Style, uniqueness, charm and privileged location! Luxurious apartments are located on the fi…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 230,000
DescriptionUnique opportunity: Sale of an apartment with sea and mountain views, located in …
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 261 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 441,000
Exclusive urbanization, consisting of only ten apartments! Great architecture, drowning in a…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 128 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 246,750
Exclusive urbanization, consisting of only ten apartments! Great architecture, drowning in a…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 129 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 250,950
Exclusive urbanization, consisting of only ten apartments! Great architecture, drowning in a…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 264 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 444,150
Exclusive urbanization, consisting of only ten apartments! Great architecture, drowning in a…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 170 m²
€ 390,000
DescriptionBright, spacious first-line Apartment with panoramic sea view in Altea (Mascarat …
3 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 307 m²
€ 549,000
3 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
3 bath 456 m²
€ 798,000
3 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 255 m²
€ 675,000
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 247 m² 4 Floor
€ 631,000
Elite penthouse in the exclusive residential area of Altea Hills. The property is characteri…
3 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
3 bath 417 m² 1 Floor
€ 589,999
Spacious apartment with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Costa Blanca. Excep…
4 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
4 room apartment
Altea, Spain
3 bath 300 m²
€ 796,000
