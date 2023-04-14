Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Alicante, Spain

92 properties total found
Bungalowin Alicante, Spain
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
215 m²
€ 340,000
XX
Mansion 5 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
13 Number of rooms 4 bath 270 m² Number of floors 4
Price on request
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
11 Number of rooms 3 bath 336 m² Number of floors 4
€ 790,000
For sale brand new villa on the first line - Albufereta For sale, fabulous brand new vill…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
13 Number of rooms 4 bath 646 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale spectacular villa with unbeatable location For sale magnificent and spectacular …
3 room housein Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alicante, Spain
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
Magnificent plot opportunity on urban land with 2763.75 m² on the first line We pres…
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 377 m² Number of floors 3
€ 425,000
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents this residential building for sale full of possibilities and…
Chalet 6 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
20 Number of rooms 3 bath 257 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale spectacular chalet with an unbeatable location in Vistahermosa For sale, a magni…
4 room housein Alicante, Spain
4 room house
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 535,000
Magnificent villa for sale in Rebolledo, living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with o…
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 180 m²
€ 750,000
Magnificent villa is located in one of the most exclusive areas of Benidorm. This unique pr…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath 550 m²
€ 2,140,000
A villa of high quality and design in one of the best areas of Cabo de las Huertas. Carefull…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath 450 m²
€ 3,300,000
Newly built luxury villa with stunning views over Playa de San Juan. In its execution avant-…
Villa 3 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 93 m²
€ 169,000
House in the Alicante El Moralet area, near San Vicente del Raspeig. The house has 3 bedroom…
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath 350 m²
€ 730,000
A connecting house in the exclusive area of Cala Palmera, Cabo Huertas, with a private pool …
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 281 m²
€ 590,000
Spacious and bright house of 270 square meters with extraordinary sea views, in the exclusiv…
4 room housein Alicante, Spain
4 room house
Alicante, Spain
260 m²
€ 365,000
3 room housein Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alicante, Spain
549 m²
€ 1,390,000
3 room housein Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alicante, Spain
270 m²
€ 1,975,000
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 80 m² 4 Floor
€ 47,000
3 room housein Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alicante, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 558 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,590,000
An elegant premium villa with stunning sea views in Alicante, in the San Juan area, 100 mete…
3 room housein Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alicante, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 549 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,390,000
A chic premium villa with stunning sea views in Alicante in the San Juan area, 100 meters fr…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 214 m²
€ 470,000
The houses are located just 10 minutes from the center of Alicante and are also perfectly co…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
5 bath 431 m²
€ 880,000
Villa for sale in Alicante in the Santa Faz district. The total area of 431.00 m2, plot of 2…
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath 300 m²
€ 430,000
House for sale in Alicante in Campo de golf. The total area of 300.00 m2, built in 2002, con…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 78 m² 4 Floor
€ 49,900
Maisonette apartment for sale in Alicante, in the area of Churches del Remedio. The total ar…
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath 574 m²
€ 990,000
Villa for sale in Alicante in the Vistahermosa area. The total area of 574.00 m2, a 1392 m2 …
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 242 m²
€ 465,000
The newly built semi-detached house with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen and a…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 214 m²
€ 470,000
The newly built semi-detached house with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen and a…
Villa 3 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 295,000
Bungalow for sale in Playa San Juan, AlicanteThis bungalow has on the ground floor a large l…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 256 m²
€ 275,000
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 310 m²
€ 313,000
Two-storey house for sale in the Alicante Golf area. A five-bedroom apartment building locat…

