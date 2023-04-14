UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Poland
Greater Poland Voivodeship
Poznań County
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Poznań County, Poland
44 properties total found
2 room apartment
Glinka Duchowna, Poland
49 m²
€ 81,966
I recommend the offer to sell the apartment to the newly created TARASY KOSTRZYNA estate loc…
2 room apartment
Gluszyna Lesna, Poland
39 m²
€ 71,613
Ladies and Gentlemen, You are entered when searching for a place to live or to invest, which…
4 room apartment
Czerwonak, Poland
77 m²
€ 92,536
I recommend for sale a 4-room apartment with an area of 77.21 m2 with balcony and basement, …
3 room apartment
Mosina, Poland
52 m²
€ 86,280
Good morning! I recommend for sale a furnished three-room apartment with a garden in Mosina …
3 room apartment
Kleszczewo, Poland
61 m²
€ 105,478
New 3-room apartment with kitchenette and balcony. The apartment will be finished and ready …
3 room apartment
Tulce, Poland
50 m²
€ 85,202
For sale a three-room apartment in a new housing estate in Kruszewnia, Swarzędz commune. PRI…
3 room apartment
Biedrusko, Poland
65 m²
€ 119,283
I recommend the offer of a 3-room apartment located in Biedrusko, at Wojsowa Street. The pla…
2 room apartment
Lubon, Poland
51 m²
€ 94,909
I am pleased to present you a 2-room apartment that can easily be adapted to 3 rooms now or …
4 room apartment
Bogucin, Poland
87 m²
€ 107,635
I recommend for sale a 4-room apartment with an area of 86.8 m2 with a balcony and a large b…
2 room apartment
Bogucin, Poland
49 m²
€ 86,065
2 room apartment
Batorowo, Poland
49 m²
€ 81,945
I heartily recommend the offer of a 2 – peaceful apartment located in Poznań on Friday – peo…
2 room apartment
Lubon, Poland
53 m²
€ 101,164
I recommend the offer of 2 – peaceful apartment located on Poznań Friday – people. Władysław…
4 room apartment
Batorowo, Poland
79 m²
€ 135,460
I invite you to buy a four-room apartment in Dąbrówka near Poznań, near the exit from S11. I…
2 room apartment
Tulce, Poland
47 m²
€ 100,085
I heartily recommend a equipped 2-room apartment located on Zalasewo street. Joyful BUYER DO…
3 room apartment
Strykowo, Poland
68 m²
€ 96,850
THREE-WAY SALES FLAT WITH BALCONY WITH A GREAT VIEW ON A HOUSE A three-room apartment for re…
3 room apartment
Mosina, Poland
71 m²
€ 101,164
Good morning, Ladies and Gentlemen, today I would like to present an offer of a three-room a…
2 room apartment
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
43 m²
€ 86,065
– Tarnowo Podgórne – 2010 – Quiet and peaceful, new housing estate – – Possibility to buy a …
3 room apartment
Bogucin, Poland
65 m²
€ 86,065
I recommend for sale a very nice 3-room apartment with an area of 65.3 m2 with balcony and b…
3 room apartment
Leczyca, Poland
66 m²
€ 100,732
4 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
91 m²
€ 118,420
For sale a two-level apartment in Plewiska, located on the border with Juników. Three-storey…
2 room apartment
Glowna, Poland
28 m²
€ 69,671
Investment flat – MODERN and PRELIMINARY with balcony Description I heartily recommend a equ…
2 room apartment
Borowiec, Poland
45 m²
€ 96,850
For sale a 2-room apartment with an area of 45.17 m2, on the ground floor in the Robaków nea…
3 room apartment
Leczyca, Poland
51 m²
€ 94,693
Open day for all willing potential buyers on 04.03 Saturday from 10.00 to 14.00 The change o…
3 room apartment
Zlotniki, Poland
38 m²
€ 73,338
The apartment is located on the first floor in a two-story building from 2007. Total area 64…
3 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
80 m²
€ 161,776
For sale a three-room apartment with an area of 80 m2 located in Poznań at ul. Żmigrodzka 13…
3 room apartment
Leczyca, Poland
51 m²
€ 96,634
For sale a 3-room apartment from the secondary market in Czapury with an area of 51m2 with a…
2 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
50 m²
€ 99,007
4 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
91 m²
€ 126,185
3 room apartment
Baranowo, Poland
62 m²
€ 107,635
3 room apartment
Zlotniki, Poland
57 m²
€ 114,106
