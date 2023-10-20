Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Becici, Montenegro

686 properties total found
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
The 2-bedroom apartment is located in Becici, Budva. Just a stone’s throw away from the Adri…
€207,900
1 room apartment with sea view in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7
A4-1620. One bedroom apartment in Becici with panoramic mountain view.For sale one bedroom a…
€120,100
1 room apartment with sea view in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
A4-1619. One bedroom apartment in Becici with mountain view.For sale one bedroom apartment o…
€115,800
1 room apartment with sea view in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 7
A4-1618. One bedroom apartment in Becici with panoramic sea view.For sale one bedroom apartm…
€143,200
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/4
A4-1621. One Bedroom Apartment in Becici with Sea ViewFor sale  one bedroom in Becici with a…
€95,000
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
€275,000
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
€275,000
Apartment in Becici, Montenegro
Apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Area 32 m²
The apartment is located in a new modern building built in 2023 Area 32 m2, 5th floor (the b…
€85,000
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
NUM 5630 Excellent location: The apartments are located in a newly built building just a …
€125,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 7
€280,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5
€85,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
€130,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
For sale spacious apartment with 3 separate bedrooms Location: Becici, Sremsky Front Street…
€260,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
Apartment in a small building in Bechichi near the beach, just a 10-minute walk. A beautiful…
€106,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6
One bedroom apartment in a luxurious Harmony aparthotel. Area 44 sq. M. m., 6th floor. The a…
€215,600
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Apartment of 55 m2 with convenient layout: living room with kitchen, two bedrooms opposite e…
€130,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
A spacious one-bedroom apartment is offered in a residential complex with a swimming pool lo…
€213,570
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Apartment is located 50 meters from the Becici beach in brand new building ready to move in …
€126,000
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Apartment is located 50 meters from the Becici beach in brand new building ready to move in …
€259,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1
€220,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 7/8
€143,200
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/8
€124,800
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/8
€120,100
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2
For sale 3 bedroom apartment. Located in the popular Becici district, just 500 meters from …
€135,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
€136,000
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale a bright, spacious, two-bedroom apartment with sea views in Becici (Budva) with a g…
€220,000
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 86 m²
The 3-bedroom apartment is located in Becici, Budva. This beautiful apartment is just a shor…
€252,800
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The 2-bedroom apartment in Becici, Budva – the perfect location. With just a short 300-meter…
€291,000
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Bright, spacious, two bedroom apartment in Becici. 64 sq.m 1st floor Corridor, 2 bedrooms, l…
€190,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Becici, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Becici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3
Studio for sale in a quiet location in Becici. The studio is 32m2 and is located in a buildi…
€87,000
