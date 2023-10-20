UAE
Apartments for sale in Becici, Montenegro
penthouses
7
1 BHK
349
2 BHK
193
3 BHK
85
4 BHK
3
Apartment
Clear all
686 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2
2
66 m²
The 2-bedroom apartment is located in Becici, Budva. Just a stone’s throw away from the Adri…
€207,900
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view
Becici, Montenegro
2
1
43 m²
7
A4-1620. One bedroom apartment in Becici with panoramic mountain view.For sale one bedroom a…
€120,100
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view
Becici, Montenegro
2
1
43 m²
2
A4-1619. One bedroom apartment in Becici with mountain view.For sale one bedroom apartment o…
€115,800
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view
Becici, Montenegro
2
1
48 m²
7
A4-1618. One bedroom apartment in Becici with panoramic sea view.For sale one bedroom apartm…
€143,200
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Becici, Montenegro
2
1
28 m²
3/4
A4-1621. One Bedroom Apartment in Becici with Sea ViewFor sale one bedroom in Becici with a…
€95,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3
108 m²
€275,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3
108 m²
€275,000
Recommend
Apartment
Becici, Montenegro
32 m²
The apartment is located in a new modern building built in 2023 Area 32 m2, 5th floor (the b…
€85,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1
43 m²
NUM 5630 Excellent location: The apartments are located in a newly built building just a …
€125,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Becici, Montenegro
4
2
108 m²
7
€280,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
1
32 m²
5
€85,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Becici, Montenegro
2
71 m²
€130,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
4
2
106 m²
For sale spacious apartment with 3 separate bedrooms Location: Becici, Sremsky Front Street…
€260,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
2
1
46 m²
2
Apartment in a small building in Bechichi near the beach, just a 10-minute walk. A beautiful…
€106,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
2
1
44 m²
6
One bedroom apartment in a luxurious Harmony aparthotel. Area 44 sq. M. m., 6th floor. The a…
€215,600
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Becici, Montenegro
3
1
55 m²
Apartment of 55 m2 with convenient layout: living room with kitchen, two bedrooms opposite e…
€130,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
2
1
65 m²
4
A spacious one-bedroom apartment is offered in a residential complex with a swimming pool lo…
€213,570
Recommend
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1
1
36 m²
Apartment is located 50 meters from the Becici beach in brand new building ready to move in …
€126,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2
2
81 m²
Apartment is located 50 meters from the Becici beach in brand new building ready to move in …
€259,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Becici, Montenegro
3
2
94 m²
1
€220,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
1
1
7/8
€143,200
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
1
1
43 m²
3/8
€124,800
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
1
1
43 m²
7/8
€120,100
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Becici, Montenegro
3
1
74 m²
2
For sale 3 bedroom apartment. Located in the popular Becici district, just 500 meters from …
€135,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Becici, Montenegro
2
1
43 m²
4
€136,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2
83 m²
For sale a bright, spacious, two-bedroom apartment with sea views in Becici (Budva) with a g…
€220,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3
3
86 m²
The 3-bedroom apartment is located in Becici, Budva. This beautiful apartment is just a shor…
€252,800
Recommend
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2
2
84 m²
The 2-bedroom apartment in Becici, Budva – the perfect location. With just a short 300-meter…
€291,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2
64 m²
Bright, spacious, two bedroom apartment in Becici. 64 sq.m 1st floor Corridor, 2 bedrooms, l…
€190,000
Recommend
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Becici, Montenegro
1
32 m²
3
Studio for sale in a quiet location in Becici. The studio is 32m2 and is located in a buildi…
€87,000
Recommend
