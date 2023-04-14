Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Tuscany
Residential properties for sale in Tuscany, Italy
174 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Rapolano Terme, Italy
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
20 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
Stone farmhouse close to Hot Springs, Rapolano Terme, Siena, Toscana Charming stone farmh…
9 room house
San Donato in Poggio, Italy
25 Number of rooms
7 bath
620 m²
€ 2,190,000
Interesting panoramic property in Chianti. Situated halfway between Florence and Siena, 30 k…
Villa 9 room villa
Montepulciano, Italy
25 Number of rooms
6 bath
1 138 m²
€ 1,800,000
In the municipality of Montepulciano, world-famous for the integrity of its historical and c…
Villa 9 room villa
Poggibonsi, Italy
25 Number of rooms
8 bath
1 250 000 m²
€ 15,000,000
Poggibonsi, like many Tuscan towns, was born of an ancient history that culturally marked th…
2 room apartment
Principina a Mare, Italy
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 153,000
Gracious and well-kept flat on the first and top floor of a holiday house complex. Bright an…
Villa 9 room villa
Capannori, Italy
25 Number of rooms
1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 6,800,000
Villa Arnolfini E’ la storia a disegnare l’incantevole profilo di Villa Arnol…
8 room house
Siena, Italy
14 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
This farmhouse with a swimming pool and extension is located in close proximity to Castiglio…
2 room house
Castiglione d Orcia, Italy
12 Number of rooms
6 bath
337 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 895,000
This truly special house is the result of a renovation project of a typical rural building l…
Villa 9 room villa
Montevarchi, Italy
12 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 1,200,000
Two minutes from the town centre, we offer a beautiful villa with a large garden and swimmin…
5 room house
Montepulciano, Italy
17 Number of rooms
4 bath
440 m²
€ 1,000,000
The name of Montepulciano alone evokes historical periods dating back as far as 600 B.C. tra…
Villa 9 room villa
San Gimignano, Italy
19 Number of rooms
9 bath
610 m²
€ 2,150,000
Prestigious property for sale near San Gimignano consisting of ancient “Leopoldina” farmhous…
5 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
8 Number of rooms
300 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 500,000
The apartments are located in the historic center of Barga, a charming town in the Garfanyan…
House
Lucca, Italy
Number of floors 3
Price on request
16th century villa on the hills of Lucca in sunny Tuscany. The villa was built in the midd…
Villa 4 room villa
Quercianella, Italy
5 Number of rooms
230 m²
€ 1,500,000
KK-081020. Вилла с своим выходом на мореQUERCIANELLA - в этом городке с полной инфраструктур…
3 room apartment
Viareggio, Italy
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 600,000
РО-290818. Красивая просторная квартира в городе ВиареджиоКрасивая просторная квартира 150 м…
Villa 3 room villa
Castiglioncello, Italy
4 Number of rooms
360 m²
€ 2,200,000
LD-1056. Сказочный дом с бассейном в КастильончеллоВ Тоскане, в великолепном Кастильончелло,…
Villa 5 room villa
Orbetello, Italy
6 Number of rooms
792 m²
€ 2,350,000
LD-0735. Продается вилла класса люкс в ОрбетеллоНа юге Тосканы, неподалеку от мыса Монте-Ард…
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
5 Number of rooms
280 m²
€ 2,500,000
LD-1140. Элитный дом у моря в Монте-АрджентариоВ одной из самых престижных локаций Монте-Ард…
Villa 5 room villa
Siena, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 150 m²
€ 3,100,000
LD-0804. Элитная Вилла в Италии, продажаНедалеко от Сиены на зеленых холмах Тосканы на откр…
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 022 m²
€ 17,000,000
LD-0537. Великолепная усадьба в окружении зеленых холмов КьянтиВ нескольких километрах от Фл…
Villa 4 room villa
Florence, Italy
5 Number of rooms
430 m²
€ 1,100,000
LD-0234. Роскошныи домо во ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла с панорамным видом и средневековой башне…
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
€ 3,500,000
LD-0424. Элитная вилла в Эмилия РоманьяЭлитная вилла в Эмилия Романья, перестроенная из стар…
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
700 m²
€ 4,300,000
LD-0206. Аристократическая вилла второй половины XIX векаАристократическая вилла второй поло…
2 room apartment
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 200,000
IT-050319. Квартира в Монте Аржентарио ТосканаВ продаже квартира 80 кв.м. на 1 этаже, распол…
Villa 4 room villa
Montecatini-Terme, Italy
5 Number of rooms
760 m²
€ 3,300,000
LD-0418. Роскошный тосканский дом в МонтекатиниРоскошный тосканский дом в Монтекатини между …
Villa 5 room villa
Arezzo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
780 m²
€ 3,700,000
VB-35516. Престижная вилла в пригороде АреццоПрестижная вилла 19 века с большим парком распо…
Villa 5 room villa
Arezzo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
700 m²
€ 2,250,000
VB-VILARZ. Прекрасная усадьба в АреццоВилла расположена в живописной холмистой местности, не…
3 room apartment
Grosseto, Italy
4 Number of rooms
230 m²
€ 2,000,000
SG-Ap_Gr_129_ Residence2. Новый апартамент в резиденциальном комплексеРезиденция 4* состоит …
Villa Villa
Massa, Italy
370 m²
€ 4,550,000
WW-120515. Вилла в Марина-ди-МассаШикарная вилла на первой линии, в Марина ди Масса. Площадь…
Villa 5 room villa
Codena, Italy
6 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 3,900,000
WW-120515-1. Вилла на холмах Масса КаррарыВилла с видом на море, расположена среди холмов Ма…
