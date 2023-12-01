Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Montepulciano, Italy

2 properties total found
Villa 25 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Montepulciano, Italy
Villa 25 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Montepulciano, Italy
Rooms 25
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 138 m²
In the municipality of Montepulciano, world-famous for the integrity of its historical and c…
€1,80M
per month
Leave a request
5 room house with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ripostiglio in Montepulciano, Italy
5 room house with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ripostiglio
Montepulciano, Italy
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
The name of Montepulciano alone evokes historical periods dating back as far as 600 B.C. tra…
€1,000,000
per month
Leave a request
