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Residential properties for sale in Livorno, Italy

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houses
9
10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
LD-1056. Сказочный дом с бассейном в КастильончеллоВ Тоскане, в великолепном Кастильончелло,…
$2,58M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Quercianella, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Quercianella, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
KK-081020. Вилла с своим выходом на мореQUERCIANELLA - в этом городке с полной инфраструктур…
$1,76M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa in Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Villa
Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Area 300 m²
CA-10727. Тосканская вилла в Кастаньето Кардуччи. Ливорно. Тоскана Старинная тосканская вилл…
$3,16M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Quercianella, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Quercianella, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
KK-dl625. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » КвэрчанеллаВилла в Quercianella (Тоскана. 10 …
$2,34M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cecina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cecina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 300 m²
KK-CS156. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » ЧечинаОт моря 6 км/ автострада- 7км/ аэропорт…
$4,10M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Campiglia Marittima, Italy
Villa
Campiglia Marittima, Italy
Area 250 m²
KK-020317-1. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » Кампилья-МариттимаВладение 1800г постройки…
$3,63M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa in San Vincenzo, Italy
Villa
San Vincenzo, Italy
Area 950 m²
KK-CS92. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » Сан-ВинченцоВ 1.5 км от моря владение полность…
$4,10M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cecina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cecina, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
CA-1581-PI. Новая элегантная вилла с бассейном в Чечина. Ливорно. ТосканаЭксклюзивная вилла…
$1,88M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Piombino, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Piombino, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 800 m²
KK-M73. Вилла XV века постройки в Пьомбино800 кв.м площадь и 800 сада - личная зона спуска к…
$3,52M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Apartment in Livorno, Italy
Apartment
Livorno, Italy
Area 110 m²
Reconstruction is required!The building consists of 12 apartments.The villa is surrounded by…
$58,096
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