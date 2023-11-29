UAE
Residential properties for sale in Livorno, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Quercianella, Italy
5
230 m²
KK-081020. Вилла с своим выходом на мореQUERCIANELLA - в этом городке с полной инфраструктур…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Castiglioncello, Italy
4
360 m²
LD-1056. Сказочный дом с бассейном в КастильончеллоВ Тоскане, в великолепном Кастильончелло,…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Livorno, Italy
6
1 000 m²
VB-050318. Исторический замок, Тоскана, провинция ЛиворноУникальный и роскошный исторический…
€24,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Cecina, Italy
4
310 m²
CA-1581-PI. Новая элегантная вилла с бассейном в Чечина. Ливорно. ТосканаЭксклюзивная вилла…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Cecina, Italy
6
1 300 m²
KK-CS156. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » ЧечинаОт моря 6 км/ автострада- 7км/ аэропорт…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Colmata, Italy
6
800 m²
KK-M73. Вилла XV века постройки в Пьомбино800 кв.м площадь и 800 сада - личная зона спуска к…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
San Vincenzo, Italy
950 m²
KK-CS92. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » Сан-ВинченцоВ 1.5 км от моря владение полность…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
Campiglia Marittima, Italy
250 m²
KK-020317-1. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » Кампилья-МариттимаВладение 1800г постройки…
€3,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Quercianella, Italy
4
250 m²
KK-dl625. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » КвэрчанеллаВилла в Quercianella (Тоскана. 10 …
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
Castagneto Carducci, Italy
300 m²
CA-10727. Тосканская вилла в Кастаньето Кардуччи. Ливорно. Тоскана Старинная тосканская вилл…
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment with yard
Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
3
60 m²
1
Tuscany, Castillo Apartments with a separate entrance and a kindergarten a few meters from t…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
3
60 m²
1
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Livorno, Italy
6
6
450 m²
This villa is located in the heart of the picturesque promenade of Marciana Marina, right be…
€1,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa with garden, with private pool, near infrastructure
Livorno, Italy
Chic estate with luxurious villa in Kyanti, Tuscany. On the first plot there is an agroturis…
€8,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Livorno, Italy
5
300 m²
The beautiful house is located in Kuerchianella, Tuscany. The house offers a beautiful view …
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with garden, with heating, near infrastructure
Livorno, Italy
5
500 m²
The traditional Tuscan house is located near Livorno, Tuscany. The villa was completely reno…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Livorno, Italy
5
250 m²
A unique country house is located in a beautiful coastal location, just 3 km from the city o…
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Livorno, Italy
5
225 m²
The nice house is located in Castanieto-Carducci, Tuscany. Villa in Tuscan style with annex,…
€1,03M
Recommend
Leave a request
