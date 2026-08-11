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Residential properties for sale in Carrara, Italy

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houses
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3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sorgnano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sorgnano, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
MG-030715. Вилла в Карраре (Италия, Тоскана)Вилла в Карраре в Beverly Hills, резеденциальная…
$1,76M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Codena, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Codena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
WW-120515-1. Вилла на холмах Масса КаррарыВилла с видом на море, расположена среди холмов Ма…
$4,57M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Carrara, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carrara, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 2
Carrara Area 440 m2 // 15.000 m2 garden and olive grove // 3 bedrooms // 3 bathrooms // saun…
$2,09M
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