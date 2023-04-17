Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. Zakynthos Municipality
  6. Tsilivi
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Tsilivi, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottagein Kipseli, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kipseli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 1-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Zante. There is air conditioning and awnings.The…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir