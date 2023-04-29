Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Trilofos
94
Neo Rysio
76
Nea Kallikratia
64
Epanomi
53
Nea Triglia
51
Plagiari
45
Neoi Epivates
41
Drymos
38
1 248 properties total found
3 room apartment in triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath 109 m²
€ 240,000
Property Code: HPS3926 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €240.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
3 room apartment in triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath 109 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: HPS3927 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €260.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
3 room apartment in triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath 108 m²
€ 240,000
Property Code: HPS3928 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €240.000 . This 108 sq. m.…
2 room apartment in triadi, Greece
2 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath 80 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: HPS3929 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €200.000 . This 80 sq. m. …
4 room house in triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
1 bath 180 m²
€ 440,000
Property Code: HPS3925 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €440.000 . This 180 sq. m. Hou…
3 room apartment in Mesimeri, Greece
3 room apartment
Mesimeri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
3 room townhouse in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Plagia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Irakleia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 79 m²
€ 158,000
Property Code: HPS3908 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Center for €158.000 . This 79 sq…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 52,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 92,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 119,000
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room townhouse in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 134,000
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Krini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Krini, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
3 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
4 room apartment in triadi, Greece
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 179 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3904 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €400.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
4 room apartment in triadi, Greece
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 179 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: HPS3905 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €420.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 140,000
The building with apartments is located 900 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikratia. …
4 room apartment in triadi, Greece
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 179 m²
€ 460,000
Property Code: HPS3901 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €460.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
4 room apartment in triadi, Greece
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 179 m²
€ 450,000
Property Code: HPS3902 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €450.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
4 room apartment in triadi, Greece
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 179 m²
€ 430,000
Property Code: HPS3903 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €430.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
2 room apartment in Nea Plagia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 125,000
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…
3 room apartment in triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath 112 m²
€ 255,000
Property Code: HPS3882 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €255.000 . This 112 sq. m. …
4 room house in triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
2 bath 332 m²
€ 850,000
Property Code: HPS3880 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €850.000 . This 332 sq. m. Hou…
3 room house in Tagarades, Greece
3 room house
Tagarades, Greece
3 bath 175 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3879 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Macedonia Airport Area for €400.000 . This…
3 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …

Properties features in Thessaloniki, Greece

