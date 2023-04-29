UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Residential properties for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece
Trilofos
94
Neo Rysio
76
Nea Kallikratia
64
Epanomi
53
Nea Triglia
51
Plagiari
45
Neoi Epivates
41
Drymos
38
Peraia
36
Agia Triada
33
Nea Michaniona
29
Vasilika
24
Pentalofos
21
Langadas
11
Lagyna
9
Liti
6
Assiros
1
Zagkliveri
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
1 248 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath
109 m²
€ 240,000
Property Code: HPS3926 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €240.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath
109 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: HPS3927 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €260.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath
108 m²
€ 240,000
Property Code: HPS3928 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €240.000 . This 108 sq. m.…
2 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath
80 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: HPS3929 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €200.000 . This 80 sq. m. …
4 room house
triadi, Greece
1 bath
180 m²
€ 440,000
Property Code: HPS3925 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €440.000 . This 180 sq. m. Hou…
3 room apartment
Mesimeri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
3 room townhouse
Nea Plagia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Irakleia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath
79 m²
€ 158,000
Property Code: HPS3908 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Center for €158.000 . This 79 sq…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 52,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 92,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 119,000
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room townhouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 134,000
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Krini, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath
179 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3904 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €400.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath
179 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: HPS3905 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €420.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
€ 140,000
The building with apartments is located 900 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikratia. …
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath
179 m²
€ 460,000
Property Code: HPS3901 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €460.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath
179 m²
€ 450,000
Property Code: HPS3902 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €450.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath
179 m²
€ 430,000
Property Code: HPS3903 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €430.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
2 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 bath
80 m²
€ 125,000
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath
112 m²
€ 255,000
Property Code: HPS3882 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €255.000 . This 112 sq. m. …
4 room house
triadi, Greece
2 bath
332 m²
€ 850,000
Property Code: HPS3880 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €850.000 . This 332 sq. m. Hou…
3 room house
Tagarades, Greece
3 bath
175 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3879 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Macedonia Airport Area for €400.000 . This…
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
