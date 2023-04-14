Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Nikiti

Residential properties for sale in Nikiti, Greece

288 properties total found
3 room housein Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 222 m²
€ 280,000
The house is located in the old part of Nikiti village 1000 meters from the beach. There is …
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 89 m²
€ 245,000
Property Code: HPS3871 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €245.000 . This 89 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 89 m²
€ 242,500
Property Code: HPS3872 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €242.500 . This 89 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 90 m²
€ 247,500
Property Code: HPS3873 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €247.500 . This 90 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 90 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: HPS3874 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €250.000 . This 90 sq. m…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 90 m²
€ 247,500
Property Code: HPS3870 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €247.500 . This 90 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 91 m²
€ 252,500
Property Code: HPS3866 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €252.500 . This 91 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 90 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: HPS3867 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €260.000 . This 90 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 90 m²
€ 255,000
Property Code: HPS3868 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €255.000 . This 90 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 93 m²
€ 255,000
Property Code: HPS3869 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €255.000 . This 93 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 86 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: HPS3864 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €250.000 . This 86 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 86 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: HPS3865 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €250.000 . This 86 sq. m…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room housein Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 142 m² -1 Floor
€ 400,000
3 room housein Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 142 m² -1 Floor
€ 330,000
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 89 m²
€ 255,000
Property Code: HPS3863 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €255.000 . This 89 sq. m…
2 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath 67 m²
€ 197,500
Property Code: HPS3856 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €197.500 . This 67 sq. m.…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 89 m²
€ 245,000
Property Code: HPS3857 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €245.000 . This 89 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 86 m²
€ 242,500
Property Code: HPS3858 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €242.500 . This 86 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 86 m²
€ 242,500
Property Code: HPS3859 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €242.500 . This 86 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 89 m²
€ 245,000
Property Code: HPS3862 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €245.000 . This 89 sq. m…
2 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath 66 m²
€ 192,500
Property Code: HPS3849 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €192.500 . This 66 sq. m.…
2 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath 64 m²
€ 190,000
Property Code: HPS3850 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €190.000 . This 64 sq. m.…
2 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath 64 m²
€ 190,000
Property Code: HPS3851 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €190.000 . This 64 sq. m.…
2 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath 66 m²
€ 192,500
Property Code: HPS3855 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €192.500 . This 66 sq. m.…
2 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath 67 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: HPS3848 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €200.000 . This 67 sq. m.…
2 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath 65 m²
€ 190,000
Property Code: HPS3847 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €190.000 . This 65 sq. m.…
2 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath 66 m²
€ 187,500
Property Code: HPS3845 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €187.500 . This 66 sq. m.…
2 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath 65 m²
€ 190,000
Property Code: HPS3846 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €190.000 . This 65 sq. m.…
