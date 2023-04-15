UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
South Aegean
Municipality of Rhodes
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rhodes
38
Ialysos
6
Lindos
1
Clear all
40 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
4 bath
426 m²
€ 1,750,000
Exceptional family villa set in a large private and landscaped garden with stunning coastlin…
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The basement consists of one bath…
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 365 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Villa Villa
Kritika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale a Villa 558 sq.m in the suburb town of Ialyssos. The Villa is divided into 2 floors…
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Kritika, Greece
12 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 3 be…
Villa 4 room villa
Pastida, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 172 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 2 be…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground flo…
Villa 5 room villa
Ialysos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 4 room villa
Pastida, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
3 room cottage
Fanes, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 2 be…
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
Available for sale two apartments with an autonomous entrance on the ground floor of 120 sq.…
5 room apartment
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale under construction.Duplex of 230 sq.meters in Rhodes island The duplex is situated …
3 room cottage
Kritika, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
1 room Cottage
Kritika, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Villa 4 room villa
Ialysos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 725 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 6 room villa
Afandou, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basem…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house cons…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground flo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
Townhouse
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 500 sq.meters in Rhodes island . The maisonette ha…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kiotari, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livin…
Villa 4 room villa
Gennadi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map