  Realting.com
  Georgia
  Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  Batumi
  Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Batumi, Georgia

2 205 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 4 Floor
€ 43,000
For sale a new studio 100 meters from the sea in the Guru Residence residential complex. The…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 7 Floor
€ 68,447
For sale a cozy equipped apartment with a separate bedroom in the central part of the city, …
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 7 Floor
€ 74,751
On sale is a spacious, fully equipped apartment with 2 separate bedrooms on Gudiashvili Stre…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 21 Floor
€ 35,124
Excellent apartment with a good location, near the stadium, Carrefour supermarket, public tr…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 13 Floor
€ 52,056
Apartment for sale. Located on the 13th floor. Good location on New Boulevard, all within …
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 16 Floor
€ 147,701
Premium apartment with separate bedroom. The first line to the sea is 80 meters. Batumi Bu…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 16 Floor
€ 126,086
Premium apartment with separate bedroom. The first line to the sea is 80 meters. Batumi Bu…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 19 Floor
€ 49,534
Sale is a spacious, bright studio. New Wave Complex. Area 33.8 square meters. m. Opposite…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 13 Floor
€ 49,084
Built and residential building in the city center. Within walking distance, the sea and the…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 17 Floor
€ 71,149
The apartment is well renovated, fully equipped with appliances and furniture, on the 17th f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 14 Floor
€ 81,056
Great location, all the necessary infrastructure nearby ( supermarket school kindergarten ).…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 7 Floor
€ 126,086
For sale apartment in the premium house Best Western. 300 m to the sea. With a new repair an…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 16 Floor
€ 101,770
Furniture and technology remain. Isolated kitchen. 3 balconies. 2 schools nearby. Good i…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 11 Floor
€ 28,595
Studio for sale. Located on the 11th floor. Equipped with furniture and appliances for lif…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m² 20 Floor
€ 126,086
Three-room apartment Batumi for sale. The apartment has a huge kitchen-living room, two spa…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 81,056
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in Batumi with furniture and appliances. The apartment has two…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 14 Floor
€ 112,577
The conceptual apartment "Gift SMART INDUSTRIAL" for sale in Batumi, in the most prestigious…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 22 Floor
€ 48,633
The residential complex « Gumbati in Kheivani » was built in the most developed area of Batu…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 30 Floor
€ 42,428
For sale studio in the center with sea views in Orbi City. First line.   We will hel…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2 Floor
€ 64,349
Furnished apartment for sale in Orbi Plaza. 2nd floor. Near the sea. Household appliances…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 3 Floor
€ 58,441
The Green Cape residential complex in Batumi is just a 3-minute walk from the sea, a 10-minu…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 5 Floor
€ 58,000
The Green Cape residential complex in Batumi is just a 3-minute walk from the sea, a 10-minu…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 3 Floor
€ 50,254
The Green Cape residential complex in Batumi is just a 3-minute walk from the sea, a 10-minu…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 5 Floor
€ 43,680
The Green Cape residential complex in Batumi is just a 3-minute walk from the sea, a 10-minu…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 6 Floor
€ 65,025
The Green Cape residential complex in Batumi is just a 3-minute walk from the sea, a 10-minu…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 6 Floor
€ 43,491
The Green Cape residential complex in Batumi is just a 3-minute walk from the sea, a 10-minu…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 6 Floor
€ 59,138
The Green Cape residential complex in Batumi is just a 3-minute walk from the sea, a 10-minu…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 6 Floor
€ 50,308
The Green Cape residential complex in Batumi is just a 3-minute walk from the sea, a 10-minu…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 6 Floor
€ 33,143
The Green Cape residential complex in Batumi is just a 3-minute walk from the sea, a 10-minu…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 7 Floor
€ 32,457
The Green Cape residential complex in Batumi is just a 3-minute walk from the sea, a 10-minu…

Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

Features and benefits of buying flats in Batumi

Batumi is one of the most popular resort cities in Georgia with a well-developed infrastructure, clean beaches, and picturesque landscapes. 

What are the most popular areas in Batumi for buying apartments

The most in demand apartments in Batumi are the ones in the old part of the city, with narrow cobblestone streets, a unique architecture, and cozy small courtyards. The most expensive real estate in the city is located on Rustaveli Avenue, where wealthy tourists stay. Among those who want to live as close to the sea as possible at an adequate price, the Sherif Khimshiashvili area is very popular. 

How much do flats in Batumi cost on average

You can buy an apartment in Batumi for a price of 18 thousand euros: for this amount, you can pick a small equipped studio with an area of up to 30 m². In new buildings, the average cost of an apartment per m² is 720 euros; on the secondary market, the price is slightly cheaper — 660 euros. The final cost of apartments in Batumi depends on the condition and location of the property. The more beautiful the view from the window and the closer the apartment is to the sea, the higher the price. 

Is it possible to get a residence permit in Georgia when buying real estate

Buying an apartment in Batumi is not only an excellent investment, but also an opportunity to immediately obtain a residence permit. The value of real estate should not be less than 100 thousand euros. Sale of apartments in Batumi is carried out without lengthy paperwork. If desired, the transaction can be completed remotely using the services of intermediaries.

