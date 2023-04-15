Features and benefits of buying flats in Batumi

Batumi is one of the most popular resort cities in Georgia with a well-developed infrastructure, clean beaches, and picturesque landscapes.

What are the most popular areas in Batumi for buying apartments

The most in demand apartments in Batumi are the ones in the old part of the city, with narrow cobblestone streets, a unique architecture, and cozy small courtyards. The most expensive real estate in the city is located on Rustaveli Avenue, where wealthy tourists stay. Among those who want to live as close to the sea as possible at an adequate price, the Sherif Khimshiashvili area is very popular.

How much do flats in Batumi cost on average

You can buy an apartment in Batumi for a price of 18 thousand euros: for this amount, you can pick a small equipped studio with an area of up to 30 m². In new buildings, the average cost of an apartment per m² is 720 euros; on the secondary market, the price is slightly cheaper — 660 euros. The final cost of apartments in Batumi depends on the condition and location of the property. The more beautiful the view from the window and the closer the apartment is to the sea, the higher the price.

Is it possible to get a residence permit in Georgia when buying real estate

Buying an apartment in Batumi is not only an excellent investment, but also an opportunity to immediately obtain a residence permit. The value of real estate should not be less than 100 thousand euros. Sale of apartments in Batumi is carried out without lengthy paperwork. If desired, the transaction can be completed remotely using the services of intermediaries.